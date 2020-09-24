Chiki Kuruka quits Vybez Radio

Wellness coach and radio presenter Chiki Kuruka has announced that she has parted ways with Standard Group owned radio station, Vybez Radio.

In an announcement seen by Pulse Live, Chiki who is Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime’s wife said that leaving the station was not an easy decision to make.

She went on to mention that for the 13 months she has worked at the station, she fell in love with the listeners and the entire Vybez Radio team.

Chiki stated that she was not going to say what she will be doing next after leaving the Reggae and Dancehall station, because she wants to take some time off, and rest.

She however, mentioned that she is passionate about bridging the gap between Carribean music and African music, and also about what she sees of the future.

The wellness enthusiast hinted that she could be moving towards working with digital media, as she talked about loving how the digital space has grown, and with a smartphone one can own a media house.

Here’s her post;

“Its with heavy emotions that I can now announce my decision to leave @vybezradioke . It was NOT an easy decision to make. In such a short period of time I have fallen in love with the listeners and with the team. However, I am SO excited by whats happening in the world right now. I am passionate about bridging the gap between Carribean music and African music, so that we can be more of a global force. I am passionate about what I see as the future, where all black people collaborate, exchange and make money together. I love the growth of digital, and the idea that this little thing called your phone can be almost an entire media house. I am not going to announce whats coming next just yet, because I need to to SLEEP, and take a little break. But when I announce, you will hopefully understand why I had to make this difficult move, and why the future is SO bright. Thank you for blessing me with your ears!” said Chiki Kuruka.

Her departure from Vybez Radio comes about 13 months after she announced that she had joined the team, and would be hosting a show called Adrenaline alongside DJ Real Heno.