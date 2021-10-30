Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

The former Churchill Show comedian has been in America for more than a month now, as he took part in “The Celebrity Fish Tour USA” hosted by Nigerian comedian Mr Patrick Onyeke popularly known as Mr Patrick.

Led by Mr Patrick, a collection of African comedians travelled to eight American cities; Atlanta, Tennessee, Dallas, Houston, New York, Maryland, Indianapolis and Chicago from 18 September to 10 October, 2021.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has since stayed on to enjoy the finer things in life in the land of free home of the brave.

Chipukeezy was in attendance as Emmy award winning actor Katt Williams hosted his World War III tour, Washington DC.

Who are Katt Williams and Mark Curry

For those who don't know, Williams is an American stand-up comedian, actor, rapper, singer, and voice actor.

He had a role as Money Mike in Friday After Next, had a stint on Wild 'n Out, portrayed Bobby Shaw in My Wife and Kids, provided the voice of A Pimp Named Slickback in The Boondocks, Seamus in Cats & Dogs:

The Revenge of Kitty Galore, and portrayed Lord Have Mercy in Norbit. In 2008, he also voiced himself in the video game Grand Theft Auto IV.

Mark Curry on the other hand is is an American actor, comedian, and host. Curry is best known for his role as Mark Cooper, ex–basketball player turned teacher on the ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper which originally aired from 1992 to 1997.