Popular Comedian Mwasia Mutua, popularly known as Chipukeezy took to Instagram to shower her girlfriend Kibanja with a sweet message as she celebrated her birthday.

The comedian thanked Kibanja for the good moments she had brought in his life. He described her as his joy, his treasure and the greatest gift of his life. He also reminded Kibanja that he loved her and wished her the best in life.

“THE KINGDOM IS CELEBRATING TODAY 🥳The Queen , Her Excellence @kibanja_ is celebrating her birthday today. Thank you for all the good moments that you brought into my life You are my joy, my treasure, my greatest gift of life! Happy birthday love❤️ and I wish you all the best today and every day.I love you so much madam CEO❤️” Read Chipukeezy’s post.

Chipukeezy pens sweet message to girlfriend as she celebrates birthday

It seems that the two love birds are in good terms despite alleged break up rumors and cheating allegations.

Rocky Relationship

Late last year, their relationship was rumored to be in a death bed after Kibanja unfollowed Chipukeezy and deleted his photos.

His account however remained the same with pictures and videos of Kibanja. It wasn’t clear whether the two were pulling a stunt or that their relationship was in a rocky place. None of them addressed the matter publicly.

Kibanja and Chipukeezy (Instagram)

Early last year, Kibanja became the topic of conversation in a popular Facebook gossip group ‘Chitchat for Nairobi Mums’.

Various claims were made by members of the group some saying that she bankrolled 'broke' Chipukeezy since she was from a well-off family. Others alleged that she had also cheated on Chipukeezy with actor and singer Pascal Tokodi.

In a Q and A session with her followers on Instagram, the question came up but she rubbished it as bullsh*t.

Chipukeezy’s girlfriend Kibanja unfollows him, deletes photos

In another post, she cautioned her fans not to ask her questions in regards to her relationship as she was not going to talk about her personal life with everyone.