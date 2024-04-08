Christina Shusho lays bare reasons for leaving her matrimonial home & hubby

In an interview with New Jerusalem Church TV, the renowned artist shared insights into her journey and the reasons she left her home.

Why Christina Shusho left her matrimonial home

Expressing her thoughts, Shusho emphasised her commitment to authenticity and truthfulness.

She revealed that her decision to leave stemmed from a dream she had, which she believed was a divine assignment she needed to pursue wholeheartedly.

"For me, acha niongee tu roho safi. naomba watakaofuarilia na wafuatilie na waamini huyu ndio mimi. I have never been fake, and I don't lie. The truth is, it's just an assignment. There is nothing different other than that. The assignment God has given me this season cannot allow me to stay where I was. I had to leave to go fulfill the assignment," she said.

Despite the significant decision to leave home, Shusho highlighted that the process was amicable. She recounted how she respectfully approached her husband and requested his support in releasing her to embark on her journey.

"I told him to allow me to carry my burden as I usually do. Let me carry my load, and you continue with your service. There was no problem at all," she stated, emphasising the mutual understanding between them.

My hubby & I had different callings - Christina Shusho

Addressing inquiries about the seeming similarity in their callings, Shusho clarified that while they were united in marriage, their callings were distinct.

She shared the importance of respecting each other's unique paths and reaching agreements based on mutual understanding.

"Kuolewa ni part. lakini alichokiweka Mungu ndani yenu ni vitu viwili tofauti. Mungu anaweza akakuwekea hichi na mii hiki. Kinachotakiwa tu mfike kwenye agreement. Nilewe alicho nacho mwenzangu na yeye aelewe nilicho nachoalafu yione ni wapi tunaweza kukutania," she said.

Shusho cites discomfort with pastor label

In addition, Shusho expressed discomfort with being referred to as a pastor, stating that she prefers not to be associated with the title.

Despite engaging in pastoral work, she emphasized her focus on achieving her goals beyond the confines of traditional labels.

"Am not into sijui Pastor Christina Shusho. Kwnaz amtu akiniita pastor am not comfortable na hiyo kitu. Kwa sababu it doesn't change anything. Nachotaka kuona ni kile nichotaka nimeachieve. That's it. It's nothing about being a pastor,"

"I don't like people calling me a pastor. Si kwamba sifanyi kazi ya upastor but I think I have more than I must do," she added highlighting her multifaceted approach to ministry.

