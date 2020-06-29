Churchill show comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu popularly known as Kasee is dead.

Kasee died on June 28th, 2020, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

The sudden demise of the funnyman was made public by Mwalimu Churchill who condoled with the family of the deceased.

“A really sad way to end the week.it is a bitter pill to swallow but then we cannot question God’s plans.. My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Kasee..May your hearts find peace from the almighty.

#safirisalamakasee Meanwhile I’ve received sad news that comedian Kasee is no more..So sad” reads Mwalimu Churchill’s post.

Churchill show communication director cum Chairman of Comedians society in Kenya, Ken Waudo also mourned Kasee, with his update revealing that Kasee's body was at Nginduri, Kinoo awaiting transfer to the mortuary (As per yesterday).

“News reaching me now is that we have lost Joseph Musyoki Kivindu otherwise known as comedian Kasee this evening, his body is still at Nginduri, Kinoo awaiting transfer to the mortuary ...more to follow

Other comedians also took to social media to mourn the death of Kasee.

makokha.makacha “Pole Sana kazii yamungu haina makosa my condolences RIP”

ktony_tony “RIP his background music is the most unique on Churchill show”

julishwa “@MwalimChurchill Poleni sana kwa msiba uliowapata. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and Churchill fraternity. Rest in Peace KaseeFolded hands”

Kenyans from all walks of life, also took to twitter to mourn the comedian under the tag #RIPKasee