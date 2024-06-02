The sports category has moved to a new website.

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Charles Ouma

Citizen TV's Azeezah speaks on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Media personality Azeezah
Media personality Azeezah

Media personality and '10 over 10' show host Azeezah Hashim has given her take on being a second or third wife in a polygamous marriage and dating a celebrity.

Azzehah shared that she would not mind being a second or third wife provided that there is respect in the union.

I would be married as a second or third wife, where is the problem in that? If I was a second wife and you respect me and want a second wife I wouldn't mind.” Azeezah explained.

The media star ruled out dating a celebrity during the interview with SPM Buzz.

“But I can’t date a celebrity. My focus would only be you. If you marry me I will leave the limelight and be mke nyumbani." She clarified

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim
10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Explaining her position, the TV host noted that she would team up with her co-wife to take care of their man if she ends up in a polygamous union.

“Do you know how hard it is to always have your heart beating? We will take care of our man together.” She added.

She also hinted at getting hitched soon, perhaps by the end of the year.

"Hii mwaka haiishi naona nikiolewa. (I see myself getting married before this year ends)." She added.

Formerly a radio presenter at NRG Radio before making the switch to Citizen TV, Azeezah joins a long list of celebrities who are not opposed to polygamy.

She is also among celebrities who have opted to keep their dating lives away from the glare of cameras, shunning publicity and focusing on growing her brand and career.

In a past interview, Azzezah who describes herself as the Media Messiah noted that the way to her heart is through food and money.

Media personality Azeezah Hashim
Media personality Azeezah Hashim

“The way to my heart is through food and money. Buy me food or send me money and we are good” Azzezah explained during a past interview when she was the NTV's Teen Republik show host.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

