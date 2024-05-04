Lilian Muli at 42: TV star showered with love, birthday messages & gesture to fans

The message was accompanied by a video showing her dressed in a black dinner dress in what appeared to be a day out at a leading hotel in the city.

In the message that accompanied the video, the media star had countless reasons to thank God and shared some of them with her fans also joining in wishing her a happy birthday and another successful year.

"Dear God. I keep saying you give me everything I ask for my Father. You have given me Life, Love and laughter. You have shown me in so many ways that I am your favourite child never giving up on me and never judging me. I am grateful for everything," wrote the journalist who currently works at Citizen TV.

"As I celebrate another Birthday I want to thank you for Loving me more than Love itself. Thank you for wiping all the tears I've cried by sending Love my way, thank you for never taking the laughter away. It's the best medicine, thank you for reminding me every day that no matter what you will never leave me. Thank you for another Birthday. Happy Birthday Nzisa.

"A year older and still sexy chick!! Thank you God for everything you continue to do for me. You really are not done with me yet. Happy birthday to me and. I'm happy, I don't carry any weight in my heart I am so blessed. Thank you God." Lilian Muli added.

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with compliments and birthday wishes flowing.

Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

She responded to several comments, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and for their support over the years.

Betty Kyalo and other celebrities shower Lilian Muli with love on her birthday

A look at some of her responses across her socials reveal that she took time to read each comment and provided an authentic reply as opposed to generic one appreciating fans.

A host of celebrities also joined fans in wishing her a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

jahmbykoikai: Happy birthday Lilian Miss Lil-uzi❤️. God's blessings always.

teacherwanjiku: Kairetu, 😍❤️to many, many more

sandyanzeze: Happy Birthday to you Gorgeous ❤️😍😍 more love and life to you. Your an awesome one 😍😍

loulou_hassan: Happy Birthday Nzisaa...chaupole wetu ♥️♥️♥️♥️

shixkapienga: Happy Birthday Nzisaaa 🍾🥂🤗

Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

ivynamu: Happy birthday hun, blessings & abundance in your new year ❤️

phoinacollection: Happy Birthday Nzisa ❤️❤️❤️

kambuamuziki: Happy birthday Hun 🎉

muthoniwamukiri: Amen and Amen. Happy birthday love ❤️

revlucynatasha: Happy 💕 Birthday Sparkle and Shine Brighter ✨️. Psalms 91 is your portion.

bettymuteikyallo: Happy birthday sweetheart. I love you ❤️. May The new year bring even more joy and laughter.

