The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Lynet Okumu

Why Lulu Hassan advocates against having a joint bank account in marriages

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)

Citizen TV anchor Lulu Hassan has offered advice to married couples, suggesting they refrain from opening joint accounts together.

Recommended articles

Despite her deep love for her husband, Lulu explained that she would never endorse a shared account due to the potential pitfalls it presents.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Lulu began by delving into the intricacies of a successful marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

She prefaced her insights with a disclaimer, acknowledging that what works for her may not necessarily work for others.

Lulu highlighted the fundamental role of friendship in marriage, expressing concern over the recent trend of marriages falling apart due to a lack of genuine friendship between spouses.

She emphasised that in a true friendship, there is a level of respect and understanding that prevents feelings of humiliation or disrespect.

"Ndio nakuambia wale watu wawili wanafungua ndoa si marafiki. if you are my friedn na ninakusheshimu, kuna vitu huwezi fanya mimi nihisi kudhalilishwa kule nje. In such marriages, there's no love, respect, or friendship," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging the uniqueness of each marriage, Lulu cautioned against blindly copying others' strategies, including her own.

"But what works for me might not work for you... Marriage haina manual. Usiseme unataka kucopy some one-two from Lulu utakosea. Jinsi Rashid alivyo kwangi si vile mume wako atakuwa kwako," she said.

Regarding financial matters, Lulu revealed that both she and her husband, Rashid, are aware of each other's earnings. She argued that such transparency is essential as it promotes responsible financial management and prevents misuse of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Inategemea na yule mtu amekuoa, na yule mtu umeolewa naye. As for me, anajua how much I earn and I also know how much he earns... Ni vizuriu kujua kwa sababu mwanzo ntajua pesa zako unazitumiaje na that means huwezu tumia pesa zako vibaya ama kuzitumia kule nje na watu wengine," she said.

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

However, she adamantly opposed the idea of sharing bank accounts, asserting that it's not conducive to a healthy marital dynamic, especially when both partners are financially independent.

However, she noted that joint accounts for expenses related to children could be an exception.

"Kushare account I don't advocate for that. Si poa. Why should we share accounts na kila mtu anafanya kazi yake? Labda ya watoto," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram)
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Lulu praised her husband Rashid for his pragmatic approach to finances, noting that he prefers to delegate financial matters to her.

Despite their shared commitment to financial discipline, Rashid trusts Lulu to manage their finances efficiently without micromanaging her.

This arrangement, according to Lulu, fosters harmony and allows each spouse to focus on their respective roles within the marriage.

"Rashid hapendi mambo ya pesa. Anakuambia deal nayo. Ni mtu mpoa sana by the way. Labda nimeangukia mtu mzuri. Sote tuko discipline in finaces. He doesn't micromanage the money but lets me handle it," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Lulu and Rashid co-anchor the same news bulletin on Citizen TV, where their exemplary work ethics and professionalism are evident.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio presenter Jerida Andayi

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Rapper King Kaka

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

#PulseHot&Fresh: Trio Mio, Jowie Irungu & Bridget Blue

Jowie Irungu's 'I believe' & 5 other songs released this week

Singer Stivo Simple Boy at 10 over 10 show at Citizen TV

Stevo Simple Boy collapses during 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV