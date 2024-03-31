The sports category has moved to a new website.

Larry Madowo lights up social media after spraying cash on friend’s wife [Video]

Charles Ouma

Larry Madowo understood the assignment

Award-winning CNN journalist Larry Madowo caused excitement on social media after attending a friend’s wedding.

The wedding which happened in South Africa saw Larry stick to Nigerian tradition of raining cash on the bride.

The journalist captured the moments in a beautiful video which he shared online, attracting reactions from netizens.

The brief video shows Larry making merry and raining cash on the bride with Nigerian music playing in the background.

Others followed suit with cash raining heavily in the video that the journalist captioned with the words: "Spraying money at my Nigerian friends’ wedding in South Africa. I understood the assignment!"

Netizens were on his case, with some asking him to come clean on when he plans to walk down the aisle for his wife to also be sprayed with cash.

Others noted that Larry would definitely be on the list of guests at their weddings and jokingly noted that he should repeat the same feat.

Larry explains final recipient of money sprayed at wedding

A section enquired to know who picks the cash on the floor with some jokingly volunteering to work as cleaners at the venue of the wedding.

READ: Larry Madowo thrills fans after treating 'mpoa' Edith to a kibandaski lunch date

Larry clarified that the money splashed goes to the couple at the end of the day.

“All the cash goes to the couple. Do you now understand why Nigerians spray money at weddings?” Larry explained.

KIJANA YA NGARA: When is yours I come spray the money

Enoh: Bwana you are the friends i want

Tomer Rozenberg: Showering them with money is a cherished tradition that adds joy and excitement to the festivities.

Chris D. Odero: I have been wondering.... When they spray (chop dey money) at Nigerian weddings, is there a designated sweeper/collector of the money? Or do you leave it on the floor for the hotel cleaning staff to sweep/collect it?

Little Princess: Who picks the money off the floor?

Obange: Where is that , I want just to take pictures

DANIEL INGAVI MIKHAKO: Did you have somebody to collect the money? why didn't you invite me?

Charles Ouma
