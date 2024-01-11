Larry Madowo thrills fans after treating 'mpoa' Edith to a kibandaski lunch date

CNN journalist Larry Madowo has captured the attention of fans and followers after sharing a heartwarming lunch with his best friend and fellow journalist, Edith Kimani, at a kibanda in Mathare.
CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has captured the attention of fans after sharing a lunch date (Ufgali and Omena), with his 'girlfriend' Edith Kimani.
The lively media personality took to social media to showcase their delightful meal, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship.
Larry Madowo & Edith Kimani lunch in Mathare
Larry Madowo shared a video on social media, featuring himself and Edith Kimani enjoying a meal at a kibanda in Mathare.
In the video, Madowo is seen relishing ugali and omena, while Edith opts for ugali and fish. The camaraderie between the two veteran journalists is evident as they share smiles and engage in banter during the meal.
Fans react after Larry takes Edith to a kibandaski
The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with humorous remarks and playful suggestions for the duo to consider marriage.
Larry's caption, "Lunch pale Mathare na mpoa wangu. Mtakula omena ama samaki?" added a playful touch to the post, inviting followers to participate in the banter.
The public's reaction to Larry and Edith's friendship has been filled with curiosity and excitement. Fans playfully encouraged the duo to consider marriage.
Larry & Edith raise eyebrows with intimate photos
Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani have a history of friendship and professional camaraderie.
The two raised eyebrows in January 2023 when they appeared in cozy positions in several photos posted by both journalists.
The images, showcasing their close bond, fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.
Edith's caption in one of the photos hinted at continuity in their connection, stating, "New year. Same me. Same bills. Same love. Larry Madowo amechange wallet lakini, so new spend."
Despite the intimate moments captured in the photos, neither Larry nor Edith has confirmed or denied being in a romantic relationship. This has kept fans intrigued and speculating about the true nature of their bond.
