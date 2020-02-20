Media personality cum comedian Captain Otoyo is mourning the sudden demise of his brother in-law Benedict Safari Tuva.

The former Milele FM presenter shared the sad news via his Instagram page, with a message of condolences to his elder sister.

“Rest on Bro, Benedict Safari Tuva... You will be missed and remembered. My Elder Sister's Husband” reads Captain Otoyo’s post.

Captain Otoyo in Mourning

Condolences message

massawejapanni “Poleni dear”

tomdaktari “My condolences”

rdj_kevin “mos ahinya...take ♥”

carol.wambo.583 ‘Condolences”

kimlove4iii “Mungu awape faraja wakati huu wa majonzi”

phanuelbakhita “Poleni kwa familia”

jacquey.pili “Poleni. Mungu awape nguvu”

fashionwinegeek “Ngai!Poleni captain!!!!God be with your family during these trying times! @captainotoyo 🙏”

franck_da_meddie_zine “Take heart captain..”

tony_d_j “Pole sana @captainotoyo na pole sana to your sister and the entire family. My sincere condolences bro”

wahinyaga “Pole captain. May the Lord comfort your family”

judithodwar “Pole sana otoyo. Fare thee well Benedict”

mamanyaguthii “Poleni sana. May his soul rest in peace”

wilfredmaturu “Poleni sana to entire family”

254_gal “Poleni captain, may his soul Rest In Peace”

Robert Burale

Just the other day, city preacher cum motivational speaker Robert Burale also lost his sister.

“As days draw closer to the burial.....the pain sometimes get too much to handle but we say ....IT IS WELL.... My sister Sarah ...Words fail me ...The phone .call from the doctor that you are no more hit me like a thunderbolt.This is hard....Really hard ..Rest well my sister...Dad and our two brothers had gone before you...Enter into the Heavens Triumphantly..You fought a good fight ....You ran a good race and have now finished your race. Rest well my sister Sarah ...." shared