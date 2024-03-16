The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Commentator & Moureen Ngigi welcome their 1st child together

Charles Ouma

YouTuber Commentator 254 and his girlfriend, Moureen Ngigi are the newest parent in town after welcoming their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on March 16, 2024, revealing that their baby was born on March 13 at a city hospital on March 13, 2024.

“The Lord blessed us with our son @ceo_babys . This is the greatest day of my life and am so proud to have shared it with my special human @moureenngigi_ . The strength you showed just earned you eternity respect and love from me mama S♥️ I love you guys and I will do everything to ensure you have the best life has to offer. Thank you all fans for the many prayers, comments and dm messages. I am humbled,” Commentator wrote on social media.

He also shared several photos, including one in which he was captured carrying their son.

Congratulatory messages streamed in with netizens wishing the couple well in the next phase of their relationship.

thee_summer_family: Congratulations Brother, hii ni Baraka Tele ❤

maureen_sitonik: Baba Ceo innit 💙💙, congratulations 😍

nicholaskioko_: Congratulations 😍😍

mulamwah: congratulations kaka 💪

millychebby: Congratulations dear

hezron.ruih: Congratulations muzeee.... God bless your new journey 🙏

tony_mwirigi: Congratulations❤️

The pair gave the public a rare glimpse into their relationship journey, opening up on various aspects of life as they announced their first pregnancy.

Commentator and Maureen Ngigi's relationship journey.

The pair started communicating at a time when Maureen was dating someone else.

Commentator 254 narrated that he was attracted to Maureen and decided to shoot his shot.

"I knew how good she was and I decided to text her and we started conversing normally. It is unfortunate that she was dating another guy at the time," Commentator said.

Instead of “I love you too” response when he expressed his feelings to Maureen, Commentator received a kiss that marked the beginning of their beautiful love story.

"I was the one making the push to date her because I wanted a girl who could easily understand me. In the first few days we lived together, she began challenging me, and I want someone who challenges me," he expressed.

The couple, who are both content creators acknowledged that the initial phase of their relationship came with its fair share of challenges.

Among the challenges were frequent arguments that lessened as time went and after the first eight months, things settled down.

"At first, it was not that smooth. After the first eight months, things settled, and we had fewer arguments." The couple shared.

