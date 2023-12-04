Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

The couple, who are both content creators, opened up about various aspects of their journey on Moureen Ngigi's YouTube channel.

Commentator 254 took the lead in narrating their love story, disclosing that he was the one who initiated the relationship.

"I was the one making the push to date her because I wanted a girl who could easily understand me. In the first few days we lived together, she began challenging me, and I want someone who challenges me," he expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moureen Ngigi chimed in, sharing a heartwarming detail about the beginning of their romance.

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi Pulse Live Kenya

When Commentator expressed his love for her, she responded in a unique way. Instead of the conventional 'I love you too,' she sealed their connection with a kiss, marking the commencement of their beautiful journey together.

Acknowledging the challenges they faced during the initial phase of their relationship, Commentator explained, "At first, it was not that smooth. After the first eight months, things settled, and we had fewer arguments."

ADVERTISEMENT

Moureen added that incorporating elements like apologies played a crucial role in smoothing out the rough edges of their relationship.

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngigi Pulse Live Kenya

In anticipation of their impending parenthood, the couple expressed their joy at the prospect of expanding their family. Sharing their excitement, they posted a heartfelt message on social media.

"Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul, so sweet and new. This little life, a dream come true," they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT