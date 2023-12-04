The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

Amos Robi

The two love birds expressed their joy at the prospect of expanding their family.

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi
Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi

In an emotional and candid revelation, YouTuber Commentator 254 and his girlfriend, Moureen Ngigi, have given viewers a glimpse into their relationship journey as they joyfully anticipate the arrival of their first child.

The couple, who are both content creators, opened up about various aspects of their journey on Moureen Ngigi's YouTube channel.

Commentator 254 took the lead in narrating their love story, disclosing that he was the one who initiated the relationship.

"I was the one making the push to date her because I wanted a girl who could easily understand me. In the first few days we lived together, she began challenging me, and I want someone who challenges me," he expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moureen Ngigi chimed in, sharing a heartwarming detail about the beginning of their romance.

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi
Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

When Commentator expressed his love for her, she responded in a unique way. Instead of the conventional 'I love you too,' she sealed their connection with a kiss, marking the commencement of their beautiful journey together.

Acknowledging the challenges they faced during the initial phase of their relationship, Commentator explained, "At first, it was not that smooth. After the first eight months, things settled, and we had fewer arguments."

ADVERTISEMENT

Moureen added that incorporating elements like apologies played a crucial role in smoothing out the rough edges of their relationship.

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngigi
Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngigi Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngigi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

In anticipation of their impending parenthood, the couple expressed their joy at the prospect of expanding their family. Sharing their excitement, they posted a heartfelt message on social media.

"Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul, so sweet and new. This little life, a dream come true," they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their fans, emphasising the widespread support and happiness their news has brought to their online community.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

The Gastric Balloon: Unveiling a non-surgical route to weight loss in Kenya

The Gastric Balloon: Unveiling a non-surgical route to weight loss in Kenya

11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in Nairobi

Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in Nairobi

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell

Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell

TikTok 'orange peel' relationship test - 3 dating experts discuss the psychology behind it

TikTok 'orange peel' relationship test - 3 dating experts discuss the psychology behind it

Just 1 minute of squats can boost concentration & improve decision-making

Just 1 minute of squats can boost concentration & improve decision-making

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 phrases that prove they cheated [istockphoto]

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

You may not be ready to move on if you can't do this with your ex.

If you can't do these 3 things with your ex, you're not ready to move on

Advantages of having kids in your 30s

7 advantages of having children in your 30s