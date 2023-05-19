The sports category has moved to a new website.

Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

Fabian Simiyu

Commentator 254 has revealed where he met YouTuber Moureen Ngigi, and that's where their dating journey began

YouTuber Commentator 254 spilled the beans on the circumstances that led to him meeting his girlfriend, Moureen Ngigi, and how he took his chances while speaking to Nicholas Kioko.

Commentator revealed that Moureen was the one who reached out to him after he achieved 100K subscribers on YouTube, and that's when their conversation began.

Commentator continued, stating that Moureen's beauty immediately caught his attention. He boldly responded to her message by expressing how beautiful he thought she was.

READ: 7 ways to attract a high quality man

He quickly clarified during the interview that he knew what he wanted. Commentator explained that it is important for individuals to work towards achieving their desires in life.

"I knew how good she was and I decided to text her and we started conversing normally. It is unfortunate that she was dating another guy at the time," Commentator said.

He jokingly added that it seemed like Moureen had a crush on him, but she refuted his statement by clarifying that there is a difference between loving someone and having a crush on them.

Unlike many people who choose to meet in a restaurant or a public space for their first date, Moureen visited Commentator at his place for their initial meeting.

At that time, Commentator was living in a bedsitter, although Moureen confirmed that he had everything he needed in his house.

However, Moureen revealed that Commentator expressed a desire to sleep with her on their first date, something she didn't take lightly.

READ: How long should you wait before having s*x in a new relationship?

Moureen added that Commentator didn't even offer her anything to eat because she refused to sleep with him on their first date.

Now, the couple has been dating for nine months, and the rest is history. Moureen acknowledges that meeting Commentator has had a positive impact on her life, claiming that she is glowing and has experienced personal growth in many aspects.

Commentator, on the other hand, stated that his decision-making process has changed since Maureen became a part of his life. He now considers her in every decision he makes.

When they started dating, various people on social media claimed that Moureen was only interested in Commentator's money.

However, he denied these allegations and stated that they are, in fact, combining their efforts to look for money.

