Socialite Corozon Kwamboka and Gym Instructor Frankie JustGymIt raised eyebrows among their fans after putting up a very suggestive photo captioned “Quarantine”.

The two who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, seems to be tired of keeping their affair a secret and slowly they are opening up to the world.

Ms Kwamboka uploaded a photo where Frankie is posing behind her ogling at her fat-butt, prompting Kenyans to react.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt sets tongues wagging after sharing this ‘Quarantine’ photo

The two have been spotted together on several occasions, insinuating that they might be an item now basing on the fact that Frankie parted ways with his Baby Mama while Corazon also dumped her Italian Boyfriend.

Reactions from Netizens

buzeki7 “Kuna watu watafaidiii hiii quarantine nyama kwa NY am a🤣🤣”

nickosgei “Hi Quarantine itabamba Sana For You Frankie”

bright_magazin “Hiyo quarantine ningekuwa mimi ningetoka na kilo2”

reubenzzz “Where is the white dude ..has he been quarantined”

society_beast “Frankie😂😂.....hatari kwa usalama”

ricobaby007 “Corazon, I’m sure that man is going have a good time being in Quarantine with you!”.

hassanovajuniortz “Huyu msee anakula hii kitu”

nck81 “She going to be Prego and post a baby a year from now lol”

adikinyi6 “When you are done to be a side chick 😍😍”

killahkof “That’s your new man”

_instasleyjana “Ndio umeamua kuniumiza 🙄”

lilyanne.lynn “Weeuhhhhhhh kwamboka!!!!you quarantine is something else🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”

celeste_angui “Best quarantine 🤣🤣😋😋”

makinikiamakinika “Quarantine tamu hii,na iendelee tu hata ikiisha😀😢”

louise77955 “Imagine the food...🍑”

avina.vin “Pigwa mboko hii mchezo ni haram😂😂”

ogpeegram “The Real quarantine. 🔥”

koyaanisqatsitheartist “Quarantine bae”

black11coffee “Dude be like aww the food is ready 🙌🙌🙌”

squarejohnson “Kama vile nai zoom quarantine ikishia na kibendi juu 😂”

thousandaire_04 “One lucky dude right there 👍🏾”

cardrow “Cora... you are every kenyans man dream quarantine partner.Remember many are dreamning what u do with him 😜”

jessiembogo “Ooh, oops!so u r the one who snatched Maureen her chuma ya doshi??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷aki kwambox😂😂.but u luk nice”

mariadarego “Thank you Lord!!! Finally, a man who can “work” and “own” that fine ass!”

cashmoney11206”That's very good and I'm very happy you dating your own people now.”

diannemody “Zile mimba zitabebwa na hii "quarantine" 😂😂🤣🤣 eniwei, is none of my business...”

vincymuths “that why i doubt these ladies going to the gym......never trust one...na ukiona dem wako ameanza kueda gym bro kimbia”