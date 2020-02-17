Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka has disclosed that she wants to have a baby this year.

In an interview with ChatSpot on Red Cross owned station, Switch TV, Ms Corazon revealed that this is the year she is going to have a baby.

This comes after a fan asked her whether she would like to have a baby in the future. “ kindly ask Corazon if she would like to have a baby in future" asked the fan. “2020 baby” replied Corazon.

I want to have a baby in 2020 – Socialite Corazon Kwamboka

The entrepreneur disclosed that social media had affected her law career since she felt misjudged a lot. She further added that the bad reputation and the negativity her name had dragged, made her not look for a job because she feared she wouldnt get employed.

“it made me not practice law. I feel that at some point, I was being misjudged in a way so I kinda pulled back from the law. I didn’t even want to go look for a job because I was scared 'how will they even give me the job' and also it affected a lot of my relationships since I became Corazon Kwamboka the socialite," said the socialite.

She further added that the guys she dated got insecure because of the attention she attracted and the comments she got on social media. She is currently in a relationship.

I want to have a baby in 2020 – Socialite Corazon Kwamboka

“I’ve dated but usually the guys get insecure because of the comments on social media and the perception they get..they feel like yeah I know you in person but few months down the line the insecurity kicks in, they start asking why is this guy sending you a message, why are you going to the club?” added Corazon.

Asked how she maintains her body, she said that her body is genetic and most of her family look like her; big hips small waist, but she has gotten bigger as time goes by. She also revealed that her waist was 28 and her hips were 51.

Asked whether she had any relationship advice for young people, she advised them to live their lives to the best and not to focus on things that make them unhappy. “Do not waste time on things that don’t make you happy because we are here for a short time, be happy do whatever makes you happy," said Corazon.