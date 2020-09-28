Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has lashed out a fan who reached out with “Hata Maureen Alikuwa hapo” comment on her photo with her lover Frankie JustGymIt.

Over the weekend, Ms Kwamboka put a photo posing with her baby daddy Frankie stating that she could have described the picture with a long essay but instead she will just say one word “Forever”.

“I could make this into a long essay about how much you mean to me, I’ll just say it in a word; FOREVER” reads Kwamboka’s caption.

Love Birds Corazon Kwamboka with Frankie JustGymIt

I don’t need your wishes

The caption prompted as a fan called Gitau Winny to react negatively saying "Ata Maureen alikuwa Hapo, same Story. I got only on word for you 2nd wives never stay long, out of experience. But I wish you nothing but the best…stay happy”.

However, in quick rejoinder, the mother of one hit back telling the fan to be bold and just hate on her instead of sugarcoating her negativity with advise. Adding that she is not in need of her wishes.

“And so? My friend, if you want to hate have some balls to just do it, not coat it will ‘you wish me bla bla’, I don’t need your wishes. I have lived my entire life without them cheers” reads Kwamboka's reply.

Baby Taiyari

Corazon and Frankie welcomed a new born baby named Taiyari into their family back in August, 2020. Kwamboka delivered the new born through caesarean section (C-section).

In July, the two love birds raised eyebrows among their IG family after they un-followed and deleted each other’s pictures on Instagram with an explanation that they had opted for a private relationship.

“So I posted something yesterday that was supposed to be a joke, I’m not single, so they think you broke up with me when I’m Pregnant, both of us are good and I just have a cold but it’s not Covid, so we have decided that the social media pressure is too much and so we are keeping everything private for now and the future” explained Corozan Kwamboka via her Insta-stories.