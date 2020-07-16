Fitness Coach Frankie Justgymit has clarified that he did not leave Maureen Waititu for socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

While responding to questions from fans, Frankie said that by the time he was getting into a relationship with Corazon, he had already parted ways with Ms. Waititu and it wasn’t planned.

“I didn’t leave Maureen for Kwamboka. Maureen and I broke up then I met Kwamboka. It wasn’t planned that I’m gonna leave this beautiful thing that we had going on, and go try start another beautiful thing that we now have going on. That wasn’t the thought process, we had our differences and issues and it’s something that people need to understand. In a relationship, people go through a lot of things,” he stated.

Corazon Kwamboka with Frankie Justgymit

The father of two went ahead to mention that when they (Frankie and Maureen) had trouble in their relationship, they sought the help of a pastor who is also a marriage counselor but things still did not work out.

The pastor then recommended that they take a break from each other because their situation was not getting any better.

According to Frankie, what they were going through would eventually get the point of affecting their children and the best way out was to separate and try to find what they needed.

Frankie and Maureen (Instagram)

“When we were having our troubles, I went to a pastor, we were both seeing him, a pastor who deals with marriage counselling. We weren’t married, we were engaged and he was helping us through our hardships and I remember there was one time that I went to him and he told me that what is going on between you guys is not getting any better and the more you try force it, the more it becomes toxic. When an environment becomes toxic, it feeds into the children and you don’t want that and he said the best way to deal with it is to take a break from each other and once you take that break, realize what you need,” narrated Frankie.

He added that their counselor said that if they both found happiness elsewhere, it would be okay and if they realize that they are happy together during the separation, they could come back and try make it work, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

