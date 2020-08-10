Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frankie Just GymIt have welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family.

Frankie made the news of Ms Kwamboka’s safe delivery via an 11-minutes video disclosing that they had named their new born “Taiyari”, which means our love in Spanish.

In the video, Frankie revealed that Corazon delivered the new born through caesarean section (C-section).

“…Things happened so fast, we were just thinking that August 15th is when the baby is gonna come but its August 3rd and I thinking am gonna be meeting my third Born today. I’m so excited for both of us, it’s such an amazing feeling. I know she wanted to experience the whole birth process, the whole natural birth, pushing, labour pains but this is exciting because we get to see our child earlier than expected but it’s at a healthy stage…” said Frankie.

He later shared a photo on Instagram carrying his baby with a caption that reads “Taiyari 🖤👑”.

Ms Kwamboka’s delivery comes days after her much publicized Maternity Photoshoot, that was meant to capture and document her pregnancy journey.

“No words can express how grateful I am. The last of my maternity photos, time for the next chapter. Thank you @brandme_kenya for this beautiful dress” Ms Kwamboka captioned her Maternity photos.

A few weeks ago, the celebrity couple did the gender reveal with the aid of cake that had colours (on the inside) that symbolized gender; Blue for a Boy and Pink for a Girl.

I’m almost 22 weeks... and we are about to find out if it’s a boy or a girl. I will Love them, if it’s a girl we gonna name her Kesia and if it’s a Boy we are going to name him Taiyari which means our Love in Spanish…we found out about this gender on Monday (Five days ago) and Frankie has been hiding it from me and it’s really hard to read his face…I’m going to have a boy. This is what I wanted, I was really hoping for a Boy, nobody wants a daughter with this Big a**” said Corazon Kwamboka in the video.

Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.