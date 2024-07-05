The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

CS Namwamba announces new TV show inspired by 'America's Got Talent'

Denis Mwangi

The new TV show will be molded after the global hit show 'America's Got Talent'

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media founder Simon Gicharu
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media founder Simon Gicharu
  • The Ministry of Youth Affairs plans to launch a new TV show called WhozNext, modeled after America's Got Talent
  • The show will focus on seven thematic areas including music, pageantry, fashion, poetry, comedy, dance, and content creation
  • The government aims to partner with media houses to ensure comprehensive production and broadcasting of the program

Recommended articles

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, led by Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is planning to launch a new TV show dubbed 'WhozNext'.

The news was announced during an event unveiling Cape Media as the media partner for the show.

Speaking at Talanta Plaza headquarters, CS Namwamba expressed his ministry's commitment to the success of the Talanta Hela program.

ADVERTISEMENT

"WhozNext has been curated in the mold of America's Got Talent. The initiative will focus mainly on seven thematic areas including music, pageantry, fashion, poetry, comedy, dance, and content creation.

"We seek to replicate the success of Talanta Hela in sports for our creative industry," Namwamba stated.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative is anticipated to be a game changer in the creative sector.

The government has explored various partnerships with media houses to ensure comprehensive production and broadcasting of the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ultimate goal is to monetise the winning artists and provide them with a structured pathway for nurturing and exposure.

CS Namwamba expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the importance of Cape Media's platforms, TV47 and Radio47, in reaching the youth.

"The name TV47 and Radio47 sync well with our plan to roll out this program to all the 47 counties. I am sure we will leverage your countrywide audience to showcase the rich talent pool that exists in Kenya," he noted.

Professor Gicharu, the founder and patron of Cape Media, echoed Namwamba's optimism.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"We have the capacity to deliver, as we are not new to handling assignments of this magnitude. We know that we have the right apparatus to produce and execute this project to international standards," Professor Gicharu remarked.

As the "WhozNext" program gears up for its premiere, it promises to provide a transformative platform for Kenya's creative talent, fostering growth and international recognition in the arts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

CS Namwamba announces new TV show inspired by 'America's Got Talent'

CS Namwamba announces new TV show inspired by 'America's Got Talent'

Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Heels & manicured nails - Frankie JustGymIt defends new fashion choices

Heels & manicured nails - Frankie JustGymIt defends new fashion choices

Singapore's unique Museum where top celebrities & icons are 'recreated'

Singapore's unique Museum where top celebrities & icons are 'recreated'

June Ruto's Biography: Early life, career, husband & ambassadorial role in Poland

June Ruto's Biography: Early life, career, husband & ambassadorial role in Poland

What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

Chipukeezy’s bold stand on protests draws fierce criticism

Chipukeezy’s bold stand on protests draws fierce criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#HotAndFresh: Kenyan artists who released powerful anthems for Finance Bill protests

Artists who amplified the Finance Bill protests with anthemic tracks

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi's 'wife' speaks on how they met, as she welcomes her co-wives

Corazon Kwamboka

Corazon Kwamboka's newfound mission revealed to her after prayers

Joyce Gituro was sworn in as the Chief Officer in the Department of Public Communications and E-government on Monday July 1, 2024

Many phases of Joyce Gituro: 'Tausi' actor, radio boss, single mom & now gov't officer