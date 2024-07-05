CS Namwamba announces new TV show inspired by 'America's Got Talent'

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, led by Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is planning to launch a new TV show dubbed 'WhozNext'.

The news was announced during an event unveiling Cape Media as the media partner for the show.

Speaking at Talanta Plaza headquarters, CS Namwamba expressed his ministry's commitment to the success of the Talanta Hela program.

"WhozNext has been curated in the mold of America's Got Talent. The initiative will focus mainly on seven thematic areas including music, pageantry, fashion, poetry, comedy, dance, and content creation.

"We seek to replicate the success of Talanta Hela in sports for our creative industry," Namwamba stated.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Cape Media staff at Talanta Plaza Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative is anticipated to be a game changer in the creative sector.

The government has explored various partnerships with media houses to ensure comprehensive production and broadcasting of the program.

The ultimate goal is to monetise the winning artists and provide them with a structured pathway for nurturing and exposure.

CS Namwamba expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the importance of Cape Media's platforms, TV47 and Radio47, in reaching the youth.

"The name TV47 and Radio47 sync well with our plan to roll out this program to all the 47 counties. I am sure we will leverage your countrywide audience to showcase the rich talent pool that exists in Kenya," he noted.

Professor Gicharu, the founder and patron of Cape Media, echoed Namwamba's optimism.

"We have the capacity to deliver, as we are not new to handling assignments of this magnitude. We know that we have the right apparatus to produce and execute this project to international standards," Professor Gicharu remarked.