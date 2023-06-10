Talented Kenyans can now embark on getting their creative or sporty talents discovered through the newly launched Talanta Hela app courtesy of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts.
5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app
The Talanta Hela app is already available on the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for Apple users
Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba broke down how the app would work during the launch of the Talanta Hela programme in State House Nairobi on Friday June 9.
CS Namwamba shared a detailed plan of how the ministry will finance the programme pointing out that the government had already received partners from the private sector to support the initiative.
"We have established a partnership framework with some of the biggest corporates in town and we started this journey together. We have also plugged in the diplomatic community to be part of this process,” he said.
Steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the app
Download and register
To embark on your Talenta Hela adventure, download the app and enter your phone number along with the OTP code received. Complete the registration process by providing your name, verifying your phone number, and inputting your national identification number. Click on "create account" to finalize your registration.
Showcase your talents
Once registered, you'll be directed to a dedicated page where you can proudly display your talents. Enter essential details such as your talent name, gender, date of birth, and choose your talent category. You have two exciting options to explore: sports and creatives. If you have a passion for sports, specify your preferred discipline, be it football, skating, or any other sport that ignites your passion.
Craft your profile
Select the profile where you want to upload your video masterpiece. Choose the skills that best describe your talent and the essence of your video presentation. This will help the scouts understand and appreciate your unique abilities. Record or upload your file, and with a sense of pride, hit that "submit" button. Your submission will then journey into the talent screening hub.
Scout review and approval
Your profile, accompanied by the submitted file, will be assigned to a scout for a meticulous review. The scout's discerning eye will determine whether your profile deserves approval or requires further refinement. If approved, your profile will move to the next stage, where a panel of scouts will conduct a comprehensive evaluation, scoring each profile.
Physical trials and national academy
If successful, you will receive an invitation to participate in physical trials at the prestigious selection centres. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase your skills in person and take your talent to the next level. Keep in mind that the national academy, headed by CS Namwamba, is located at Kasarani.
