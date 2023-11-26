The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Charles Ouma

Daddie Marto’s wife Koku Lwanga rule out having more babies

Daddie Marto with his wife Christine Kokueendera
Daddie Marto with his wife Christine Kokueendera

Pulse Tech Influencer of the Year Daddie Marto's wife Christine Kokueendera, popularly known as Koku Lwanga has opened up on their plans not to have more children after welcoming their third born a few months ago.

Recommended articles

Koku explained that they are content with their three children and are not considering having more, with the couple having conversations about family planning.

In a recent interview, the mother of three divulged that vasectomy or tubal ligation procedure are among the options they are currently considering.

She revealed that all their three children were not planned for, adding that she has things to do and would wish to pause having more babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"None of my kids are planned. All my kids are oops babies... but I'm really done this time. The petition I'd give God is that I have things I need to do. I still need to go back to school and build my brand," Koku explained.

Christine Kokueendera, popularly known as Koku Lwanga
Christine Kokueendera, popularly known as Koku Lwanga Pulse Live Kenya

She added that they are currently on the fence with Marto considering vasectomy while she was considering tubal ligation.

"He has considered vasectomy and I have considered tubal ligation but we are still on the fence." She added.

Destiny kids and family planning

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not planning for their children the celebrity couple embraced parenthood with grace and humor, naming their children “destiny kids”.

"Our kids have been destiny kids, we need to take destiny into our own hands," Marto explained in a past video.

They welcomed their first born while still dating, sharing that Koku conceived when they were dating and not taking any precautions.

READ: Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

A few months later, the couple welcomed their second born after Koku conceived a month after getting off birth control.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The second born, I had just gotten off birth control, which is the copper coil, and I was taking a break, literally a month later, I was pregnant," Koku explained.

Daddie Marto with his wife Christine Kokueendera
Daddie Marto with his wife Christine Kokueendera Pulse Live Kenya

According to the couple, their third born was conceived when they were on birth control and was born on May 12, 2023.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

My happily ever after makes every moment magical – Zia Bett gushes over Nyashinski

My happily ever after makes every moment magical – Zia Bett gushes over Nyashinski

Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results