Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Koku explained that they are content with their three children and are not considering having more, with the couple having conversations about family planning.

In a recent interview, the mother of three divulged that vasectomy or tubal ligation procedure are among the options they are currently considering.

She revealed that all their three children were not planned for, adding that she has things to do and would wish to pause having more babies.

"None of my kids are planned. All my kids are oops babies... but I'm really done this time. The petition I'd give God is that I have things I need to do. I still need to go back to school and build my brand," Koku explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that they are currently on the fence with Marto considering vasectomy while she was considering tubal ligation.

"He has considered vasectomy and I have considered tubal ligation but we are still on the fence." She added.

Destiny kids and family planning

Despite not planning for their children the celebrity couple embraced parenthood with grace and humor, naming their children “destiny kids”.

"Our kids have been destiny kids, we need to take destiny into our own hands," Marto explained in a past video.

They welcomed their first born while still dating, sharing that Koku conceived when they were dating and not taking any precautions.

A few months later, the couple welcomed their second born after Koku conceived a month after getting off birth control.

"The second born, I had just gotten off birth control, which is the copper coil, and I was taking a break, literally a month later, I was pregnant," Koku explained.

Pulse Live Kenya