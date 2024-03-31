The sports category has moved to a new website.

Davido & other stars team up to serve the ultimate entertainment experience at Raha Fest [Videos]

Charles Ouma

The Raha Fest 2024 extravaganza continues today with more stars lined up

File image of Davido
Day one of Raha Fest 2024, Africa's biggest music, art, and cultural extravaganza lived up to its billing with revelers getting an experience of a lifetime with a star-studded lineup at Uhuru Gardens.

Organizers of the event went to great lengths to ensure that revelers got value for their money during the two-day extravaganza that continues today.

Both sound and lighting were on point with large screens giving everyone a piece of the action as the stars of the night took to the stage on a fun-filled night in which music, art, and culture blended in a perfect mix to give all an experience of a lifetime.

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Davido who headlined the event lived up to expectations with a powerful performance that dazzled the crowd.

Davido made it clear from the start that he did not come to play, bringing the show to life and performing a number of his popular hits with the crowd singing along and dancing.

His energy and ability to connect with the crowd was as remarkable as ever during the lengthy performance that left fans yearning for more.

A surprise awaited the revelers as Davido unveiled Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime to take the unforgettable night a notch higher.

Iyanya invites Rayvanny

Iyanya gave a chance to experience a piece of his talent before bringing Tanzanian star Rayvanny on stage.

Mejja took the crowd on a walk down memory lane, belting out hits of the golden era of Kenyan music.

His energetic performance had the crowd dancing and singing throughout.

Fired by the energy from the crowd that yearned for more, each performer brought their A-game and matched the energy of the ecstatic revelers who had their thirst for the ultimate entertainment experience quenched by their favourite stars.

Star-studded lineup

RAHA Fest 2024 features a range of activities and attractions, including art installations, cultural exhibitions, culinary delights, and interactive workshops. The festival aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate African creativity and diversity.

Day two of the event has a star-studded lineup of Otile Brown, Bensoul, H-art the Band, Nadia Mukami, Boutross, Nviiri the Storyteller, Sanaipei Tande, and Melina Gold.

Ghana’s King Promise will also perform alongside the talented Ya Levis who is also in the country for the event.

