Davido donates Sh68 million to orphanages across Nigeria

He also revealed that he would be donating an additional Sh13 million.

Nigerian singer Davido has donated all the money he received from fans, family and friends to orphanages across Nigeria.

In a statement released via his social media pages on Saturday, November 20, 2021, the music star said he has set up a committee that will manage and distribute the money to orphanages across the country.

"I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totaling N200,000,000 (Sh54 million) will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation,'' part of the statement read.

It would be recalled that the musician said he wanted money to clear his Rolls Royce from the port ahead his 29th birthday today.

Fans and followers thought the multi-award-winning songwriter was joking when he posted a video on his Instagram, calling on those he had helped in the music industry to send him Sh270,000 (N1 million).

To his surprise in a matter of hours, he received over Sh42 million. As they always say, If you want something, sometimes, all you need to do is ask.

