Video vixen cum singer Official Lynn has revealed unknown details about her past relationship with Diamond Platnumz, stating that their affair was serious to the point she had to introduce him to her family.

Speaking in a recent interview, Lynn who was only rumored to be Chibu Dangote’s side-chick, confirmed that indeed they were dating despite knowing very well that he was in a relationship with Zari Hassan.

“Sasa Mahusiano yetu yalianza baada ya kushoot ile video ya Rayvanny ya Kwetu. Tukakuwa wapenzi, sasa pale ndo akaja nyumbani kujitambulisha kama mchumba wangu. Baada ya pale nikahama nyumbani nikaanza kukaa mwenyewe kwa Nyumba ambayo alikuwa amenipangia yeye. Tulikuwa pamoja karibia Mwaka mmoja na nusu. Wakati huo anakuja kujitambulisha nyumbani kwetu kila mtu alikuwa anajua kuwa yuko na Zari, lakini yeye mtoto wa ki-Islam na anaruhusiwa kuwa na wakee Zaidi ya mmoja,” said Lynn.

Diamond is allowed to have 4 wives - Tanzanian video vixen says

Miscarriage

She also admitted that during that time she was in a relationship with Platnumz, she got pregnant but unfortunately along the way she had a miscarriage.

The Pepea hit-maker mentioned that, when Zari realized that she was seeing Diamond behind her back, she reached out to her with a long abusive text, cautioning her to stay away from her man.

“Zari aliponitafuta yake haikuwa kuuliza kwamba nimeskia kitu Fulani, alikuja na ubaya matusi mengi kwenye DM, so mimi sikumjibu kitu, maana kawaida Mwanamke wivu lazima,” added Lynn.

Official Lynn

Lynn Exposed

In March Last year, the WCB President and his girlfriend Tanasha Donna publicly embarrassed official Lynn for seducing Diamond with steamy photos.

Both Diamond and Tanasha shared a series of screenshots on Instagram, warning Lynn to refrain from sending private messages to the "Sikomi" hit maker, knowing that he was in a very serious relationship.