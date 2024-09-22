Diamond & Jason Derulo dazzle fans with performance of 'Komasava' in South Africa

This was the first time that the stars performed “Komasava Remix” together since its release and expectations were high.

A fired-up crowd filled the venue, yearning for action from the stars who were lined up to thrill at the fun-filled festival.

The crowd went into a frenzy as the quartet took to the stage and delivered an outstanding performance that thrilled their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Jason Derulo set expectations high ahead of reunion with Diamond

Derulo had sent the bar high on social media, proudly announcing that he would in action alongside the Bongo star.

“South Africa… IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!! I’m coming to Johannesburg on the DStv Delicious Festival stage this Saturday 21 September!! I’ll also be performing Komsava with @diamondplatnumz for the first time ever!

“Oh man, we’re so excited. We are really looking forward to being there with you all and we hope to see you all come out in numbers to vibe with us because we wanna vibe! I’m on the way,” Jason Derulo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond teams up with Jason Darulo for Komasava Remix

Diamond teamed up with Jason Derulo for Komasava Remix, a musical masterpiece that brought out the best in each of them.

The remarkable work blended each artiste’s unique style and creativity, with catchy hooks and a chorus that strikes well with listeners and the result was a piece of art that left fans yearning for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song soared past 1 million views in just 14 hours, raking in more views to hit more than 19 million views on YouTube in just one month of being on the streaming platform.