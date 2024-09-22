The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond & Jason Derulo dazzle fans with performance of 'Komasava' in South Africa

Charles Ouma

Diamond teamed up with Jason Derulo to thrill fans with their first ever performance of Komasava Remix, a musical masterpiece that brought out the best in each of them

Diamond and Jason Derulo sharing the stage at the at the DStv Delicious Festival in South Africa
Diamond and Jason Derulo sharing the stage at the at the DStv Delicious Festival in South Africa

The reunion of Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz and Jason Derulo for their first-ever public performance at the DStv Delicious Festival lived up to expectations with the duo teaming up with Khalil Harrison, and Chley Nkosi to deliver an electrifying performance.

This was the first time that the stars performed “Komasava Remix” together since its release and expectations were high.

A fired-up crowd filled the venue, yearning for action from the stars who were lined up to thrill at the fun-filled festival.

The crowd went into a frenzy as the quartet took to the stage and delivered an outstanding performance that thrilled their fans.

Derulo had sent the bar high on social media, proudly announcing that he would in action alongside the Bongo star.

“South Africa… IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!! I’m coming to Johannesburg on the DStv Delicious Festival stage this Saturday 21 September!! I’ll also be performing Komsava with @diamondplatnumz for the first time ever!

“Oh man, we’re so excited. We are really looking forward to being there with you all and we hope to see you all come out in numbers to vibe with us because we wanna vibe! I’m on the way,” Jason Derulo said.

Diamond teamed up with Jason Derulo for Komasava Remix, a musical masterpiece that brought out the best in each of them.

READ: Zari compares Diamond to late ex-husband Ivan, hints at their love language

The remarkable work blended each artiste’s unique style and creativity, with catchy hooks and a chorus that strikes well with listeners and the result was a piece of art that left fans yearning for more.

The song soared past 1 million views in just 14 hours, raking in more views to hit more than 19 million views on YouTube in just one month of being on the streaming platform.

READ: Zari's post on men building secret families stirs social media after clash with Shakib

Cultural diversity comes to life in the song in which Diamond’s creativity and ability to produce a hit song that is appreciated across different cultures stands out with Jason Darulo’s vocals doing justice to the beats and adding an international flair to the delight of their fans.

Charles Ouma
