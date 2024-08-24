Zari's post on men building secret families stirs social media after clash with Shakib

Taking to Instagram, Zari averred that while men secretly build families without the knowledge of their partners, women invest secretly.

"Women are secretly investing while men are secretly building families," the mother of five noted.

According to Zari, this leaves men and women who are in a relationship at different levels.

"Take a seat, we are not on the same level," she added without delving into the details.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Zari's public disagreement with Shakib and questioning his worth

Coming barely days after the couple had a public disagreement that spilled over to the public, the message sent tongues wagging.

While some opined that the 43-year was merely weighing in on what goes on in the community she lives in, others speculated that the same could be coming from experience.

Zari recently questioned hubby Shakib's worth after a fight sparked by Diamond’s presence at daughter Tiffah’s birthday in Pretoria.

The mother of five took issues with Shakib’s insecurities, making it clear that Diamond is not in a competition with her hubby.

South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

"I don't think I'm for you. I'm very secure, and I chose you. But with your insecurities, if you're thinking otherwise, then maybe you should find someone on your level. What do you bring to the table for me to be here proving myself?"

"And in the middle of all of this, my husband is still out there thinking, 'Oh, she's with the baby daddy.' Like, my baby daddy? You think my baby daddy is your competition?" Zari noted.

She went a step further and explained that she gets interest from prominent personalities including presidential candidates but has made a conscious decision to be with Shakib.

"You probably need me to send you text messages of men, presidential candidates..." she continued.

Shakib's response to claims of depending on Zari financially

The drama saw Shakib dismiss claims that Zari was financially supporting him and even went as far as to call her a miser.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

He clarified that the socialite has only given him money on only one occasion during a trip to Tanzania, where she earned around $40,000 (approximately Shs150 million). According to Shakib, Zari only handed him $2,000 (about Shs7.4 million) from that amount.