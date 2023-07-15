Diamond dedicates love song to Zari, explains her special place in his life

The Bongo star revealed this while on stage in Kampala with Zari’s name surfacing as he took to the stage with a love song which he dedicated to her.

"I wanna sing this song and this song is a special dedication to the mother of my kids," he announced before giving a rendition of a love song by a Uganda artiste Aziz Azion 'Nkumira Omukwano' and urging the audience to join him in singing along.

Diamond explained that having blessed him with first two children, the South Africa-based businesswoman has a special place in his heart.

"Do you know why? because she blessed me with two kids beautiful kids Latiffah and Nillan, I love them so much. Those were my first kids you know, so I don't know if you know this song, I want you to sing with me." He added.

Opening up on his relationship with Zari in an interview on Thursday, Diamond explained that his children still believe he is still with the businesswoman despite parting ways some years back.

Zari Hassan with Diamond and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that he has he doesn’t allow his children to be stressed about him being separated from their mother, adding that they are so close that the kids think he’s still with their mother.

“We are just co-parenting and we respect each other… I think we are trying to be more urban. We try not to entertain any negativity when it comes to our kids,” he said.

“That is why when our kids are around us, they are comfortable; you don't want to make them stressed. For me I don't even want my kids to know if I am dating; they think I am still dating their mother.” He added.