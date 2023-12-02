Watch Diamond dispatch security to recover valuable after encounter with rowdy fans

A video seen by this writer shows the singer wearing a black outfit, a green cover-up shirt and a matching green baseball cap being guided through the crowd.

A hand is seen emerging from the crowd and grabbing the hat in one swift move as the ‘Yatapita’ hitmaker maneuvers to his car with his security detail in tow.

He is seen making a brief pause as if to look at the person who had snatched his hat before proceeding to his car a disappointed man after losing his possession.

As soon as he gets to the car, the singer is seen dispatching his security with orders to recover the cap explaining that the cap is if of great value and should not be left to the culprit.

"Onesmo kofia lazima ipatikane kwa sababu ina nguo nyingi. Yani nguo zangu karibu zote nilizokuja ndo navalia kofia hili. Sasa mimi navaaje leo ndo maanake? Onesmo, staki aje hotelini baki na huyo afwatane nayo kaitafute pekeake. (Onesmo ensure that hat is retrieved as it matches most of my outfits including the ones I came with. I don’t want Onesmo to accompany me to the hotel, instead I want him to remain behind and retrieve the hat)” Diamond is heard issuing instructions to his team.

His reaction got fans questioning the value and the price of the cap with many opining that being a man of able means, he can comfortably buy another one.

The hat was later retrieved and handed over to the singer who once again admitted that it is of sentimental value to him.

"Shukrani sana ndugu yangu maanake kofia nimekuja nayo jana, sio kama ya bei nyingi ni ya kawaida lakini...(Thank you so much. This cap is not pricey but..." Diamond stated.

Diamond loses valuables in Lubumbashi

The star is not new to losing his valuables to fans when he steps out in public or during shows.

In 2022, the award-winning musician was left counting his losses at a concert in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the crowd overpowered his security detail and snatched his beanie hat and sunglasses.

He was on the verge of losing his chains, which he managed to retain after hanging bon tight to them as the crowd attempted to rob him of the same.

