Diamond’s Producer Lizer Classic tests positive for Coronavirus

Diamond Platnumz official producer Lizer Classic has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The WCB CEO made the announcement in a video highlighting his stay in Quarantine alongside other WCB members who were in company of his Manager Sallam SK who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19th, 2020.

The Jeje hit-maker mentioned that his Producer might have been infected due to his close contact with Manager Sallam SK.

“Kwa mfano mtu kama Lizer ambaye amekutwa yuko positive lakini anadumu tu freshy ... sasa huyo ana mpaka muda gani ndo anaweza kuhurusiwa kwenda nyumba na akiwa hana virus tena” Diamond asked the Health officer who had visited them in their Quarantined location.

The health officer said “Virusi hivi vinaisha kabisa mwili na mara nyingi unaweza kuwa unavyo na ukaambukiwa wenzako hata bila kuonyesha dalili. Mtu anapopimwa huwa baaada ya siku sab ana dalili hizo za corona ziwe hazipo tena, atachukuliwa vipimo tena, ikionekana hana virus maana inaweza kutokea baada ya siku saba virus hivi vimeisha mwilini. Kwa hivyo ndani ya hizi week mbili lazima apime mara mbili kbala ya kutuhusiwa kwenda nyumbani”.

Despite the update from Diamond, Lizer Classic is yet to come out publicly to talk about his Coronavirus status.

The new development in Wasafi camp comes days after Chibu Dangote’s Manager Sallam SK and rapper Mwana FA tested positive for COVID-19.

Sallam SK's Update

Both MwanaFA and Sallam SK assured their fans and followers that they are fairing on well and soon they be taking another test to ascertain if they are still Positive or Negative.

“Alhamdullilah naendelea vizuri zimebakia siku chache kuweza kuchukua vipimo tena kuona kama nipo negative au positive. Nashukuru kwa dua zenu wote asanteni sana. Na pia niwashukru madaktari wote waliopo bega kwa bega na sisi tuliopo kwenye kituo” reads Sallam SK’s Update.

MwanaFA's Update

“Mungu ni mwema,”Mungu ana maguvu sana”. Siku ya 8 hapa kwenye isolation na siku ya 10 toka nilipoanza kuumwa..na kama Mheshimiwa Rais Magufuli alivyosema,wengine tunaweza hata hizi. Nimepimwa kuona kama “wazee wa kazi” bado wapo mwilini nasubiri kujibiwa. Lakini najisikia sawa kabisa. Sema tumwili tumekongoroka kidogo. Tuendelee kuchukua tahadhari za kutosha na kufuata maelekezo ya wataalamu. Tuwe makini sio waoga,uoga unapunguza hata kinga za mwili. Hii kitu tunaishinda” shared MwanaFA.

Cases of COVID-19 in Tanzania

Tanzania has so far reported 14 cases of the Covid-19 countrywide, with one recovery and no deaths as per their Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu.

“I am happy to announce our first patient for Covid-19 has tested negative in all three tests taken...we are now on final stages for her discharge,” Ummy Mwalimu said.