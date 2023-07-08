Diamond revisits promise he made to his mother at midnight in a matatu

Diamond poured his heart out in a lengthy post to celebrate his mother’s 55th birthday, reflecting on the days when his mother struggled as a hairdresser in Dares Salaam.

“Mwaka Mmoja wakati unafanya kazi ya Saloon kariakoo, tukiwa tunarudi usiku majira kama ya saa sita hivi kwenye Daladala nikakwambia “Usijali mama Kuna siku nitatoboa kwenye mziki na nitakufungulia na wewe Saloon yako”...Vyote naweza visahau lakini maneno haya siwezi yasahau,” Diamond wrote.

He added that he made the promise in deep pain after watching his mother hustle past midnight just to make ends meet.

The singer also professed his undying love, respect and admiration for mama Dangote, noting that she is the reason why he works hard day and night to keep her smiling.

“Kwasababu nilikuambia kwa uchungu nilipokuona unanitazama kwa huruma na Uchungu, kwa jinsi nilivyokua nahangaika na maumivu ya kiti chamoto kwenye Daladala ya Hiace… Nakupenda na Nakuheshimu sana, na siku zote ujue kwamba wewe ndio sababu ya mimi Kupambana usiku na mchana ili kuhakikisha unapata furaha ambayo uliikosa kwa muda mrefu...Happy Birthday Mom, Mwenyez Mungu akupe Maisha marefu yenye Furaha, Afya na amani @mama_dangote ❤️‍🔥🎂❤️‍🔥” Diamond wrote.

The singer enjoys a close bond with his mother who has been instrumental in his success.

Mama Dangote recently praised the singer as her best friend and referred to him as Hakimi with a caption that read #Hakimi.

"Best yangu wa ukweli 💙 Naseeb kichwa @diamondplatnumz 🦁 Hakimi," mama Dangote wrote.

The Bongo star responded acknowledging his mother’s post in the affirmative without delving into the details.

"Mama Lion Kichwa ❤️" Diamond wrote.

The singer’s sister, Esma Platnumz also gave her take in post that appeared to endorse the comment shared by Mama Dangote and her son.

"HAKIMI NA MAMA HAKIMI." Esma wrote.

The comments came at a time when Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi was reported to have registered his vast wealth under his mother’s name, leaving his wife with close to nothing as their divorce unfolded.