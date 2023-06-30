The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond has said that he will drop consecutive chart-topping hits from July 2023

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz recently issued a warning to his fellow artists through his Instagram account, stating that he will be making a comeback to singing in July 2023, coinciding with his mother's birthday month.

Diamond stated that people should expect collaborations from him starting next month, and he confidently declared that he will trend at number one until January 2024.

After that period, he intends to pass the mantle to his Wasafi signees, whom he holds in high regard and respects greatly.

READ: Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

He went on to mention that his detractors claimed he was finished musically and incapable of coming up with compelling lyrics.

This led some other artists to boast about themselves, despite not being on his level.

However, Diamond Platnumz surprised those same artists when he performed in other countries, showcasing his talent in stadiums filled with fellow artists.

Diamond, often known by his nickname Simba, further expressed that those who threw shade at him while he was busy working on his projects should remain silent once he starts releasing his hit songs.

READ: 8 interesting in-depth facts about Diamond Platnumz

According to Platnumz, he has worked with artists from both East Africa and the wider African continent, and he currently does not seek any advice in that regard.

He further emphasized that those who consider themselves as advisors should have instead attempted to engage with the artists who were trying to compete with him, even if it meant achieving a fraction of his accomplishments.

Diamond, who appears to be well-prepared for his comeback following his last hit released on January 25, stated that he plans to include some Tanzanian artists from East Africa in his work.

He added that collaborating closely with East African artists would be beneficial, particularly as the Wasafi Festival approaches, and he intends to embrace Swahili, the language widely spoken in the region.

He concluded by saying that people should expect many songs where he vows to lead the way in doing so.

Fabian Simiyu
Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

