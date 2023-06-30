Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Diamond stated that people should expect collaborations from him starting next month, and he confidently declared that he will trend at number one until January 2024.

After that period, he intends to pass the mantle to his Wasafi signees, whom he holds in high regard and respects greatly.

He went on to mention that his detractors claimed he was finished musically and incapable of coming up with compelling lyrics.

This led some other artists to boast about themselves, despite not being on his level.

However, Diamond Platnumz surprised those same artists when he performed in other countries, showcasing his talent in stadiums filled with fellow artists.

What should people expect from Diamond Platnumz?

Diamond, often known by his nickname Simba, further expressed that those who threw shade at him while he was busy working on his projects should remain silent once he starts releasing his hit songs.

According to Platnumz, he has worked with artists from both East Africa and the wider African continent, and he currently does not seek any advice in that regard.

He further emphasized that those who consider themselves as advisors should have instead attempted to engage with the artists who were trying to compete with him, even if it meant achieving a fraction of his accomplishments.

Diamond, who appears to be well-prepared for his comeback following his last hit released on January 25, stated that he plans to include some Tanzanian artists from East Africa in his work.

He added that collaborating closely with East African artists would be beneficial, particularly as the Wasafi Festival approaches, and he intends to embrace Swahili, the language widely spoken in the region.