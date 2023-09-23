Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

Diana recounted that Morgan was one of the orphans being taken care of at the same orphanage where Bahati grew up.

He would capture Bahati’s heart after performing the latter’s dance moves with near perfection during a concert at the orphanage.

Bahati fell in love with young Morgan and made a decision to adopt him.

The rapper made the revelation during a meeting with her maids, recalling their interaction after she married Bahati and joined the family.

She recounted that upon marrying Bahati, Morgan was the first child to call her mother and his adoption opened the floodgates of blessings.

"I am proud to be Morgan's mother, to be honest Morgan was the first person to call me mother and I will always remember that.

"I say that the blessings we have until now, the house and 7 cars that we have are because of Morgan's blessings," Diana B stated.

She admitted that having been adopted at the age of 2 years, it has been a challenging task raising Morgan, noting that with the blessing of God they have managed it thus far.

Responding to netizens who frequently drag the name of a popular Kenyan footballer and compare him to Morgan, the singer noted that the same is annoying.