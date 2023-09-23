The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

Charles Ouma

I will always remember that and I say that the blessings we have until now, the house and 7 cars that we have are because of Morgan's blessings - Diana Marua

Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati
Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati

Rapper and content creator Diana Marua has emotionally recounted her first interaction with Morgan Bahati and how young Morgan captured Bahati’s attention.

Recommended articles

Diana recounted that Morgan was one of the orphans being taken care of at the same orphanage where Bahati grew up.

He would capture Bahati’s heart after performing the latter’s dance moves with near perfection during a concert at the orphanage.

Bahati fell in love with young Morgan and made a decision to adopt him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati
Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper made the revelation during a meeting with her maids, recalling their interaction after she married Bahati and joined the family.

She recounted that upon marrying Bahati, Morgan was the first child to call her mother and his adoption opened the floodgates of blessings.

"I am proud to be Morgan's mother, to be honest Morgan was the first person to call me mother and I will always remember that.

"I say that the blessings we have until now, the house and 7 cars that we have are because of Morgan's blessings," Diana B stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

She admitted that having been adopted at the age of 2 years, it has been a challenging task raising Morgan, noting that with the blessing of God they have managed it thus far.

Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati
Diana Bahati with Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to netizens who frequently drag the name of a popular Kenyan footballer and compare him to Morgan, the singer noted that the same is annoying.

She added that she will not block them for now as they contribute to her fan base and in a large way are part of her success.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

Kwambox lights up social media after hosting 10/10 show & impressing on Citizen TV

Kwambox lights up social media after hosting 10/10 show & impressing on Citizen TV

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film

TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

The late Producer Byron and President William Ruto

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date