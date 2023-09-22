Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

During a candid conversation with her four nannies on Thursday, September 21, Diana delved into her personal feelings regarding the content she shares online.

Diana Marua expresses concern over Dad's reaction to her content

When asked about her thoughts on her dad and children seeing some of her photos and videos, she revealed her apprehensions.

"For my dad, of course, me hufeel some type of way. Kuna vitu zingine me hufeel like... and am like i hope my dad hayuko social media aone hizi vitu, or i hope hakuna mtu anaeza mtumia link aone hizo vitu," he said.

She went on to explain that there are instances when she and her husband, Baha, play games like truth or dare, and sometimes Baha advises her against certain actions. Diana worries about her father's potential reaction if he were to see such content.

"And not only that, hata kuna vitu zingine some times tunakaanga na Baha tunasema truth or dare ananiambia sipendi ukifanya hivi. Am like oh my God sasa babangu akiona kitu kama hii... I feel some type of way about my dad," she said.

Diana Marua says she's comfortable with what she does online

However, when it comes to her children, Diana confidently stated that she is comfortable with her online presence and the content she shares.

She emphasised that she does not expose herself inappropriately and conducts herself within her comfort zone. Her online activities are primarily for her fulfillment and are not intended to offend anyone.

" For my children, mi huieka point blank. I'm comfortable doing what am doing. I'm not naked in front of people, it's not just one cameraman. I'm just in my space and very comfortable. This is what I want to do for myself, not for anybody else. It should not bother anyone," she said.

Diana Marua addresses online trolls

Diana also addressed the issue of online trolls and criticism from the public. She acknowledged that people have diverse opinions, and not all comments are positive.

Content creator Diana Marua

She stressed that the ultimate truth lies with her and her husband, Bahati, as they navigate their relationship and family life.

"A lot has been said and I don't blame the media. Everybody has an opinion and at the end of the day, the truth is with the owner which is me and my husband. Mi nilipatana na Baha after my dating days were over. Tulipendana na tukaamua tutaishi pamoja.

"By then he had adopted 3 children, Morgan, Purity, and Rove, all of them were in children's homes. When I met him with these kids. nilimpenda hivo. I'm so honoured to be Morgan's mother. He's the first person to ever call me mum," she said.

Responding to those who speculate about her relationship with Bahati, Diana conveyed her deep gratitude for him and the profound impact he has had on her life.

She emphasised that Bahati had taken her to new heights and that despite their disagreements, he remains her rock and her chosen partner.

"Baha amenitoa mbali sana. He's the one who's made me to be who I am. mi nimedate watu wengi sanaa and 99.9% of them had money.

"Baha akinimeet I did not lack anything, but I knelt before God and told Him this is the man I want. Tutakosana vibaya sometimes but at the end of the day yeye ndio mpoa wangu," he said.