Singer Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua has come out to refute claims that she stole handbags after a friend turned foe accused her of stealing the designer handbags and sandals.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua dismissed the implication, wondering why she would have stolen them yet she had spent a generous amount of money on the lady, catering for her Uber transport and drinks.

She asked her not to be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time.

You mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each? – Diana Marua after stealing allegations

Diana went ahead to thank her for making her more popular revealing that she was almost hitting a million followers, all thanks to her.

“Surely; With all this stories you're creating, innocent me, I didnt know you had a motive behind all this while you insisted to leave your bag at my compound without wanting us to confirm what it was carrying.. in your 'last minute' rush. But for God's sake you mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each, while pesa tuu nilikulipia Drinks na your Ubers was worth a house rent Somewhere?? 🤦‍♀️ Don't be a Comedian you can't be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time. Anyway thanks for making me Trend Nimeongeza interactions na followers Kibao I'll be hitting 1M sooooon! 😉 all In all Nakuombea mazuri, May God Bless you if that's how you Chose to pay back 😘” shared Diana.

In a previous post, Diana had shared screenshots of their conversation showing that she had helped her friend who was struggling financially and even agreed to talk to her husband Bahati to help her out.

You mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each? – Diana Marua after stealing allegations

Helping you was optional!

The beauty further added that when the lady visited her house, she left her suitcase saying she would show her what her new business was. She then went missing for a week and even after paying her uber, she didn’t respond to her.

She revealed that her compound is full of CCTV Cameras and that’s why the suitcase has been taken to Banana Police station.

"Haiya! and instead of going with her Suitcase she leaves it; ati Kesho nataka Kukuonyesha Biashara yangu _You know this days you can't trust anyone in a world where people are framed for drug trafficking...But weirdly a person who was to come back the next day goes quiet for more than a week. The last Conversation was please pay for my Uber and i asked her kama alifika she didnt respond just after Kupokea Mpesa 🤔. So after 2 weeks is when she calls my Nanny coz she was at the gate and was denied entry. Again! She had no money for Transport back, that's why she needed to see Me; but if I'm not in, I'm not in. Helping You was optional not Mandatory Alar! AFRO CINEMA =>> When the Security sent the bag to her she Opens and says Two Bags are missing; Excuse Me, My Compound is full of CCTV surveillance and no one Cared to know whether you had left Bags or Bombs!! And for Security reasons thats why the suitcase has been taken to Banana Police station." said Diana.