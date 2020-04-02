Diana Marua wife to singer Kevin Bahati is on the spot again after being accused of stealing designer handbags from her friend.

On Thursday, a video of a lady claiming to be Diana Marua’s friend surfaced online, with a narration that she left her items at Ms Marua’s house but upon collection she found out that a few pieces of her designer handbags and sandals were missing.

The lady who happens to be a businesswoman, mentioned that Ms Marua invited her to her place and she took with her a suitcase full of handbags and sandals for sale, so that Diana can pick what pleases her.

Diana Marua with Bahati

“So unaniibia vitu zangu honestly, you are my high school friend, wen went to high school together, I was there at your first baby shower when you were having Heaven. How do you treat somebody like a trash just because you thing you are a celebrity? How do you inviuet somebody to you house after tumehave lunch, nimeacha vitu zangu, tumeonge story za Biashara, even nikajiexpose places mi hutoa vitu zangu because you said we are going to do business together. Lakini Biashara sio hata Lazima, but at least be a human being, coz I don’t understand hii story yote, hata nimeshindwa kwenda Polisi, n ahata nimeshindwa kuchukua the remaining bags juu ninge chukua hata hakungekuwa na evidence. And on top of that inaniitia Polisi Diana Marua. I feel so hurt and betrayed. I don’t what has been going on without you coz I’m so shocked,” the lady narrates in part.

Video

Basing on the virality of the video in Question, Ms Marua reacted wondering why she was trending in Facebook Gossip pages.

“Weeeuuhh Naambiwa na trend pale chit chat na kilimani mums. Nipeeni udaku nimefanya nini na hii Corona? 😂😂😂” shared Diana Marua.

Her fans joined the conversation, telling her to stop pretending and sort out the lady who had lost her handbags.

Reactions;

met_raider “I refuse to believe..but Kama umeiba bags please lipa..you can't be this pretty n a thief at the same time”

silvia_goods ‘But you’ve bn a thief since highschool .. remember how you got Demoted as a dorm captain and embarrassed by princi pale parade for stealing 270 from a form 2 😂😂😂Stupid petty thief”

scolamacharia “Aaii si unakuaga huko na pseudo siunajua kile ulifanya..actually not only chitchat pia kilimani mums”

lynnhappysoul “Acha story mingi za chit chat ww rudisha mzigo za wenyewe”

kavithe_00 “You're a petty thief. Using police and you mboch to intimidate people. Is it true”

itsbryoo ‘🤣🤣🤣🤣 ati umeiba bags na wigs🤣”

619winnex ‘Wanasema ww ni kamwizi kasupuu.So itabidi u drop moja pliz.Juu haziwez kuwa kwa same sentence”