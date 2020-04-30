Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has given an update on DJ Evolve’s condition stating that he is fairing on well and has been discharged from the ICU ward to the normal ward, awaiting to be taken home.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Babu mentioned that the only things delaying Evolve’s discharge is the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Do not go far before you talk about DJ Evolve, Are you poaying DJ Evolve’s hospital Bill? Asked Jalang’o.

DJ Evolve has been discharged awaiting to be taken home- Babu Owino

Babu replied; “Yes I I’m doing that. I’m the one who is paying the bills, in fact as we speak DJ Evolve has been discharged, he is just awaiting to be taken home. From the ICU to the ward, from the ward then home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the Corona situation, that’s what the parents are working on.”

“Have you been talking to his family?" questioned Jalang’o.

DJ Evolve has been discharged awaiting to be taken home- Babu Owino

Good Friends

“We are in communication. And what I must say is that there is not saint without a past. Two, I would not like to dwell on my past so much, because I can’t change my past, but I can change my future. Every other thing that happened is between me and God, and I choose to forgive myself. This matter is before a Court of law, so as Babu Owino on Humanitarian or morals grounds, I did agree to settle the bill, so I settled the bills just as a friend. He is very good friend of mine and no man or woman should come between us. Everybody has their issues, and no man is righteous before God. Let no man , let no woman judge me, I will not take it lightly,” said Babu Owino.

In January, Owino was accused of shooting Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve at B-Club.