A day after celebrated boy band Sauti Sol hosted a live concert on Instagram to encourage Kenyans to stay at home, Legendary DJ, DJ Joe Mfalme has followed their example. He will be hosting an Instalive concert tonight.

Dj Joe shared the news with his followers on Instagram revealing that the playlist will be strictly Kenyan and fans will control the playlist by requesting music of their choice.

The live concert will be from 8:00 to 10:00PM.

DJ Joe Mflame follows Sauti Sol’s footsteps, to host instalive concert tonight

"#StayAtHome presents #JoeMfalmeLive #InstaLiveConcert ... TONIGHT 23rd March FROM 8 P.M. to 10 p.m. Live and direct from my STUDIO to your PHONES ... The PLAYLIST Will be STRICTLY KENYAN ... YOU have control of the playlist. Send in your requests. Whether Old school or Gengetone ... Only on INSTAGRAM LIVE. username @djjoemfalme www.instagram.com/djjoemfalme #StayAtHome and wash your hands regularly" read his post.

The stay at home challenge is meant to encourage Kenyans to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has seen the numbers rise to fifteen.

Yesterday, the Government ordered the closure of entertainment joints including bars and also suspended any form of public gatherings from weddings, burial and church services.

DJ Joe Mflame follows Sauti Sol’s footsteps, to host instalive concert tonight

Sauti Sol's live concert

Sauti Sol hosted a live concert on Sunday 22nd March to encourage Kenyans stay at home after many were spotted in different entertainment joints over the weekend despite the Government warning people to stay at home.

Fans came put in huge numbers to be part of the live session as many commended the band for the move.