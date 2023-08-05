The sports category has moved to a new website.

DJ Mo teams up with David Moya for Size 8’s birthday surprise on live TV [Video]

Charles Ouma

Size 8 turned 36 years old with her husband, DJ Mo teaming up with David Moya to give her a befitting surprise on live TV

Size 8 with DJ Mo

DJ Mo teamed up with content creator David Moya to give singer Size 8 a befitting birthday surprise on live TV as the mother of two turned 36 years old.

Size 8 who made an appearance alongside DK Kwenye Beat on NTV’s The Trend was treated to a surprise after David Moya walked in bearing gifts.

Moya who was donning a white outfit broke into his signature Mi Amor song and dance before handing the gifts she came with to Size 8, including a birthday card.

Moya read the card in which DJ Mo poured his heart out to his wife, appreciating the special person she has been as a wife, a mother to their children, a friend, a confidant and a companion.

“Happy birthday to my woman, my queen, my wifey, and the amazing mother of my kids. You’re my special gift from God. I enjoy doing life with you. You’re simply the best baby. I Celebrate you, I appreciate you, and I love you. Check your M-Pesa.” Read the message penned by DJ Mo.

The climax of the surprise was when Size 8 turned to see DJ Mo and their two children on stage bearing more gifts as captured in the video below, courtesy of NTV.

Size 8 who turned 36 started the day by opening up on some of the defining moments of her life, including a confession on how her life could have been ended by abortion before birth.

"My life is a miracle, my marriage a miracle, my children waaaaa two amazing miracles," she joyously exclaimed.

READ: Size 8 gives surprising revelation about her life as she marks her 36th birthday

"From my mother's womb, the devil wanted to kill me; my mother almost aborted me, but the Doc told her if she does it, she might die; that's how I survived," the ‘Mateke’ exclaimed.

"I have had 4 pregnancies. I've lost two, but by God's amazing grace, @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr were born. God said noooo, and the two were miraculously born.

"I now live for Jesus Christ alone; for this is His life in me, not my life," Size 8 concluded her post.

The celebrity couple has two children together.

