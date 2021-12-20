Do not have fun getting close to my wife - Grand P warns Roga Roga

Grand P made the warnings through his Facebook page where he also posted a picture of Roga seated in a cozy position with Ivorian Eudoxie Yao. He also shared pictures of himself lifting weights.

“My brother Roga Roga I have enormous respect for you and all the Congolese people… But the track you want to borrow is not favorable for you, do not have fun getting close to my wife otherwise I will react very badly it’s a warning thank you.”

Reacting to the post, Roga Roga denied having an affair with Eudoxie. He wrote: “Calm down my brother Grand P, it’s not what you think.”

Grand P, real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, and Eudoxie broke up in June this year but the two lovebirds got together barely a month later, with news of their reunion being made public by Grand P through his social media pages.