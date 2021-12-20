RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Do not have fun getting close to my wife - Grand P warns Roga Roga

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Grand P also posted pictures of him in the gym.

After images of Grand P’s girlfriend Eudoxie Yao and Congolese musician Roga Roga went viral on social media, Grand P, the Guinean musician, has warned Roga to stay away from his woman.

Grand P made the warnings through his Facebook page where he also posted a picture of Roga seated in a cozy position with Ivorian Eudoxie Yao. He also shared pictures of himself lifting weights.

“My brother Roga Roga I have enormous respect for you and all the Congolese people… But the track you want to borrow is not favorable for you, do not have fun getting close to my wife otherwise I will react very badly it’s a warning thank you.”

Grand P warning on Facebook
Grand P warning on Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the post, Roga Roga denied having an affair with Eudoxie. He wrote: “Calm down my brother Grand P, it’s not what you think.”

Grand P, real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, and Eudoxie broke up in June this year but the two lovebirds got together barely a month later, with news of their reunion being made public by Grand P through his social media pages.

Taking to Instagram, the short-statured celebrity shared a photo of himself cuddling his curvaceous bae. “Love is taking care of each other even when we are angry. I love you Eudoxie.” Grand P wrote.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

