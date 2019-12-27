Award winning comedian Eric Omondi caused sparked hullabaloo on social media after he posted a video of himself grinding on singer Akothee and entrepreneur Vera Sidika.

The video which, had the caption, "Two Presidents and a Queen End year Party 2019”, sparked mixed reactions from fans who envied the comedian for enjoying the dance with the ladies.

Netizens went ahead to congratulate Eric for having his way with women as others noted that Vera had poor dancing skills compared to how Akothee who wowed fans with her moves.

Eric Omondi’s video grinding on Akothee and Vera causes a stir on social media (Video)

"Ka Akothee ni kadogo lakini kanaenda 360 hii ya Vee inataka gear no. 5😂" Read one of the comments.

Here are some of the comments.

amer_xy karamu mbili zilimshinda fisi😁

shirley_kins_kellies 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 bomboclaaat

peacekiingi Jogoo imewika 👏👏

wambopeshmama Utaweza gani🤣🤣🤣🤣

wanyagxz You have a bright future behind you Erico 😂😂wachana na forward ever backwards never should be the other way round 😂😂

obachifaith Hii ndio inaitwa Merry Christmas au sio

nandwai Si Chanty na Maribe wako na roho walai

mskeyaer_ng Akoth looks so beautiful.. Melanin popping... Vera can't dance to save her life😂😂😂😂

salmaabuu16 Erico mikono zinashikilia akothee lakini roho iko kwa sidika

reneshawie Ka Akothee ni kadogo lakini kanaenda 360 hii ya Vee inataka gear no. 5😂

Last week, Eric left tongues wagging after he posted a picture of himself, Baby mama Jacque Maribe and alleged girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

Netizens congratulated Eric Omondi calling him a lion for handling the two women in his life. Others couldn't believe how Jacque and Chantal could hang out together yet they were romantically linked with the award winning comedian.

Jacque Maribe’s photo with Chantal and Eric Omondi elicits mixed reactions from fans

Video (Courtesy)