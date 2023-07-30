The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma [Photos]

Charles Ouma

The comedian added that he will be live on all his social media platforms on Tuesday to promote sales and clear the stock

Comedian Eric Omondi has opened a clothes and shoes store for Victor Juma whose plight made headlines after he was arrested by police officers disguised as a journalist in Mathare during anti-government protests.

Omondi revealed that many people have been questioning how Juma will sustain the new lifestyle that he was introduced to in the wake of his plight, adding that the business is the answer to that question.

“So people have been asking me. Eric how will this guy sustain this new Lifestyle, how will he pay Rent and School Fees. My Answer is simple. We will Support him, not just me but US. I have opened a clothes shop for him and we are launching it on Tuesday.” Omondi wrote.

The store, dubbed VJ’s will be officially opened on Tuesday, August 01 with the comedian appealing for everyone to support the business.

He added that on that on the day of the launch, he will be live across all his platforms from 8pm till midnight promoting the business and making sales with the aim of clearing the stock.

“That same Tuesday I'll go live on all my Platforms from 8pm to Midnight and we will sell all these stock. He will go Re stock and then we sell again until his business picks and he can then Sustain his life. WELCOME TO VJ'S(Victor Jumas' Shop). SEE YOU TUESDAY.” Added the comedian.

Fans speak blessings on Eric Omondi

Netizens were impressed with the decision and spoke blessings on the self-declared President of Comedy in Africa as sampled below.

Benard Monyoncho: Good job Erico

Eng. Sylvester Koyoo: This is great brother Eric Omondii and I believe all you're doing shall come back to in very many ways. Let's just trust the process brother I believe in you .

READ: Eric Omondi raises Sh400K for Mathare protestor hours after securing his release

Stanley Snr Kathanzu: God has been faithful..keep up the good work

Annet Karambu Nyaga: Don't I just love you ,barikiwa Sana vizazi vyako Eric.Yoi have just been heaven sent for this family may you never lack

Dorothy Okondo Onyango: What they meant for evil for VJ has surely turned out to be for his good. God's time is best Eric Omondi may you receive your own portion of blessings and wealth from God which has no sorrow added on to it.

Alize Aliyo Maalim: Eric, you are a miracle to someone's life. God bless and guard you to right way

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
