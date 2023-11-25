Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

A number of Kenyans touched by Magix Enga’s plight have been urging those in a position to assist him to do so and Omondi is one of those whose name has surfaced multiple times as a result of his philanthropy.

The self-declared President of Comedy in Africa has since clarified that although he is aware of Magix Enga’s suffering, he has opted to steer clear and not intervene or offer the any financial help due to the latter’s links with Illuminati.

Omondi poured water on the struggling music producer’s plea for help, questioning the credibility of the appeal in light of Magix Enga’s earlier statement in which he confessed to being a member of Illuminati.

“I checked, for example, in the case of Magix Enga, there was a time he said he was Illuminati and that he said there was money there.” Omondi explained.

He added that taking up the case of Magix Enga will see Kenyans fail to take him seriously in subsequent appeals when he comes with a serious medical health issue that requires assistance.

“How do I come again and tell Kenyans that this person needs help? Kenyans will not take me seriously when I come with a serious health issue,” Omondi added.

Magix Enga's Illuminati membership

In an interviewed aired in January 2022 before his fortunes took a nosedive, the celebrated producer confessed to being a member of Illuminati.

Shedding light into what pushed him to join the infamous group, Magix Enga noted that due to the tough life he was living back at his home as well as pursuit for wealth and fame saw him join at the age of 23.

"Wajua kitambo ilikuwa ni either uende Kanisa ama ufanye venye iko ndio upate pesa. So mimi niliona 'aish bro! nitaomoka lini? Mashida mtaani bro; sina gari, sina kitu yoyote so ikabidi niingie huko," he narrated.

Last month, the producer who is known for his chart-topping beats and his collaborations with various artists took to his Instagram page to share a message with his followers, revealing that he is in a precarious situation.

"Some of the artists that I did collabo with them took advantage of Me. Most of the songs that I produced i.e. (dundaing,watoto na pombe Otile brown ft Enga and maja, mapenzi hisia)and many others which am not benefiting from them.

"Right now am writing this I have 1 month baby boy who's depending on me. I tried to pull myself together but the studio I was working was shut down because of rent issues. Currently, I, don’t have a job. Our president Dr William Samoei Ruto I can urge you to please help me in whatever support. You can start in the music industry with my colleague," he wrote.