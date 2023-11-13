The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Amos Robi

Magix Enga has admitted to facing financial troubles and even appealed for help from his fans.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don

Award-winning music producer Motif Di Don has finally broken his silence on why he has not come to the rescue of his troubled fellow producer, Magix Enga.

Recommended articles

The 2023 Pulse Music Influencer of the Year award winner told Plug TV that he is willing and ready to help the producer behind numerous hits, but Magix Enga's ego is preventing him from accepting assistance.

Even though he is prepared to help, Motif mentioned that it would be a bit challenging since, at one point, Enga hurled insults at him.

"Siwezi msaidia juu kwanza alinitusi sana, lakini hata kama naeza msaidia, najua kiburi ya ule msee haezi kubali nimsaidie, but mimi nipo willing kumsaidia," Motif expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Motif Di Don
Motif Di Don Motif Di Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Will Ruto answer? Broke Magix Enga, with 1-month-old son & rent dues, cries for help

Motif whose talent is behind numerous hits, went on to reveal the genesis of their troubled relationship, pointing out that Magix did not speak well of him when a song he had produced was banned.

"Hii kitu ilikua time ngoma fulani ilibanniwaa, so akasema producer amechoma, ngepewa izo files ningefanya kazi better, alisema kitu kama hiyo na kunifuata iyo recording na boyz tulikua tunafanya kazi nao. Apo ndio alianza issues na mimi sikufeel ikiwa poa," he explained,

Motif confronted him and was met with shock, as Magix claimed not to even know who he was. "Nilireach out, alijifanya hata hanijui, aliongea vibaya sana," Motif added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magix Enga has admitted to facing financial troubles and even appealed for help from his fans.

Music producer Magix Enga
Music producer Magix Enga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

He claimed that some artists he collaborated with took advantage of his talent and didn't compensate him fairly for his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the producer, many of his creations, particularly in the Gengetone genre, have received immense love and recognition, but he hasn't benefited from them as he should.

"Some of the artists that I did a collabo with took advantage of me. Most of the songs that I produced, i.e., 'Dundaing,' 'Watoto na Pombe' (Otile Brown ft. Enga), and 'Maja,' 'Mapenzi Hisia,' and many others, I am not benefiting from them," he wrote in a previous Instagram post.

Music producer Magix Enga
Music producer Magix Enga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 of Kenya's most elite music producers

Adding to his struggles, Magix Enga mentioned that he recently became a father, having a baby boy who depends on him for support.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Kenzo on why he’s cutting ties with media; set to start own podcast

Kenzo on why he’s cutting ties with media; set to start own podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay and Lady Jay Dee

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life