Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

The 2023 Pulse Music Influencer of the Year award winner told Plug TV that he is willing and ready to help the producer behind numerous hits, but Magix Enga's ego is preventing him from accepting assistance.

Even though he is prepared to help, Motif mentioned that it would be a bit challenging since, at one point, Enga hurled insults at him.

"Siwezi msaidia juu kwanza alinitusi sana, lakini hata kama naeza msaidia, najua kiburi ya ule msee haezi kubali nimsaidie, but mimi nipo willing kumsaidia," Motif expressed.

Motif whose talent is behind numerous hits, went on to reveal the genesis of their troubled relationship, pointing out that Magix did not speak well of him when a song he had produced was banned.

"Hii kitu ilikua time ngoma fulani ilibanniwaa, so akasema producer amechoma, ngepewa izo files ningefanya kazi better, alisema kitu kama hiyo na kunifuata iyo recording na boyz tulikua tunafanya kazi nao. Apo ndio alianza issues na mimi sikufeel ikiwa poa," he explained,

Motif confronted him and was met with shock, as Magix claimed not to even know who he was. "Nilireach out, alijifanya hata hanijui, aliongea vibaya sana," Motif added.

Magix Enga financial woes

Magix Enga has admitted to facing financial troubles and even appealed for help from his fans.

He claimed that some artists he collaborated with took advantage of his talent and didn't compensate him fairly for his work.

According to the producer, many of his creations, particularly in the Gengetone genre, have received immense love and recognition, but he hasn't benefited from them as he should.

"Some of the artists that I did a collabo with took advantage of me. Most of the songs that I produced, i.e., 'Dundaing,' 'Watoto na Pombe' (Otile Brown ft. Enga), and 'Maja,' 'Mapenzi Hisia,' and many others, I am not benefiting from them," he wrote in a previous Instagram post.

