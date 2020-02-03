Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz has come out to address rumors that WCB Boss Diamond Platnumz has gone back to her baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

In an interview with Dizzim TV, Esma rubbished the claims stating that Diamond was still with her girlfriend Tanasha Donna and there was nothing going on between the WCB Boss and Hamisa.

“Watu wanasema kuwa Hamissa wamerudiana na Diamond lakini si ukweli yaani huo ni uwongo na pia ni uchonganishi. Halafu mi sipendi kitu kama hicho unajua mtu kuanza kuongea kitu ambacho sicho. Yaani watu lazima waongee,” Said Esma.

Diamond has not gone back to Hamisa – Esma Platnumz

Esma went ahead to say that Tanasha should focus on her life, her relationship and her music career over the rumors that were going on. She added that the fact that she was speaking with Hamisa over business fueled the rumors even more.

“Namsihi Tanasha aendelee tu na mapenzi yake awe comfortable kabisa aenjoy mapenzi yake na hamna kitu chochote kinaendelea mimi na Hamisa tunaongea na hata tukiongea ni business, mteja so tunasupportiana ” said Diamond's sister.

“watu walianza kuongea kabla Tanasha hajazaa walisema wewe ukishazaa utaachika. Kwa hayo ni maneno yao kwa akili zao na fikra zao sababu wao hawana kazi ya kufanya. Ni watu amabo wamekaa kwa ajili ya kuchamgamsha Insta zao” added Esma.

Diamond and Tanasha (Instagram)

Is Diamond Cheating on Tanasha?

There have been several claims of Chibu Dangote cheating on Tanasha and few weeks ago, reports surfaced online in Tanzania that he was already cheating on Tanasha with a lady identified as Rose.

“Don’t spread with your mouth, what your eyes didn’t see. Rumors are dumb as the people who believe them and as fake as the people who start them,” said Tanasha as she shut down the rumors.

Their relationship has been on the spotlight especially after Chibu failed to to attend Ms Donna’s EP launch, following an emergency that required his attention back in Tanzania, and he had to fly back.