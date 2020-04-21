Gengetone Group Ethic entertainment has been forced to apologize to their fans and Kenyans at large after they were accused of releasing a song that seems to advocate for rape and Paedophilia.

In their apology, the Figa hit-makers owned up to their mistake saying they unintentionally promoted Paedophilic culture with their 'Soko' song.

“We owe an apology to our fans who have been nothing but supportive throughout our Journey. It has come to our attention that our recently released Soko video has unintentionally promoted Paedophilic culture. We Are therefore sending out sincere apologies to all our fans and viewers at large. As a result, we have made sure the video has been taken down, its inaccessible and we shall not further upload it. We have noted an exchange on Twitter under Swat’s name and we move to confirm that it is an impersonation as Swat does not own a Twitter account. Over and above we sincerely apologize and we are working to release better music content in the future. We appreciate the feedback and we are also grateful for your continued patience. We love you all” reads the apology from Ethic.

Ethic group speaks after backlash from Kenyans over their controversial song ‘Soko'

Face the law

The apology comes hours after Netizens teamed up to condemn the raunchy song that seemed to normalize rape and Paedophilia.

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua took to social media to celebrate after YouTube took action against the song in Question ‘Soko’, saying his Board will take up the matter and ensure the group face the law for promoting defilement of girls.

“We are pleased to report that the video Soko by Ethic Entertainment has now been taken down from YouTube following the complaint we filed yesterday. The Board will take up the matter with security agencies to ensure that the culprits face law for promoting defilement of girls” reads Ezekile Mutua’s tweet.

Dr Ezekiel Mutua is the Chief Executive Officer of KFCB

Not the First time

This is not the first time Ethic’s song is being pulled down from YouTube. In November last year their song ‘Tarimbo’ was also deleted from YouTube on grounds that it was advocating for rape and violence among women.

“The DCI should arrest the entire bunch of musicians called Ethic, under Article 33, for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women. Any self-respecting DJ should not play these songs. No club should allow music that advocates for violence against women.” wrote Ezekiel Mutua.