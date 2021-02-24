Former Tusker Project Fame(TPF) contestant, David Ogola, popularly known as David Major is out of rehab. The musician has been in rehab for 4 months after a good Samaritan found him on the streets and offered to help him.

Alvan Gatitu aka Alvan Love, who was also a TPF star, shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing that Major has gone through a successful recovery process.

Gatitu also pointed out that God has ‘surely changed’ David for the better and “ he has a song in his heart of what the Lord has taken him through".

David Major with Alvan Love

He is Back

“Guess who is home from rehab?

David Major, remember him? just came out of rehab today na hata amenona

There is a testimony because this man right here is not the man I last saw going away to rehab. God has surely changed Him. Nie reke gwire I was a mûmaku before. 🤦🏿‍♂️

Against all and every possible odd, from kin and friends, he has a song in his heart of what the Lord has taken him through. I have faith that He who began a good work in him is faithful to complete it. This is what my God can do!!!” shared Alvan Love.

In 2018, the singer had also put out a post on Facebook saying he was battling seizures and depression.

In November 2020, the musician cum audio engineer had been spotted on the streets of Mirema drive in Roysambu, having been homeless and going through a rough patch in his life.

David Major

Through his fellow TPF contestant, Alvan Love, Kenyans came through for David Major by contributing funds to help him seek medication and eventually rehabilitation. To show his gratitude David put out these words:

"Without these close friends of mine, I wouldn't be looking as decent as I am looking right now. I am out of the hospital. I am now headed to rehab and it looks amazing. Thanks for having my back, thanks for the prayers. It's been a tough year but y 'all came through and I love you guys."

David was a contestant on the second season of Tusker project fame. The East African singing competition aired for 5 seasons, with the last one in 2013. He is also the son of the late Dr Margaret Ogola, an award-winning author, medical doctor, and human rights advocate, whose book ‘The River and the Source’ has been used in many Kenyan high schools.