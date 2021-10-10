The former Mtumba (second-hand clothing) seller caused a stir on Saturday night after he went Live on his social media and got emotional, while recounting the struggles he has faced in life.

During the Live video, Mayau disclosed to his fans that before he got famous for his job as a mtumba seller, there are people who had tried to take advantage of him.

He narrated that at one point a person whom he had gone to, seeking a job opportunity demanded a sexual favour in exchange, which he declined, leaving him in desperation.

While speaking to this writer, Mayau explained that remembering those moments of desperation is what made him get emotional during the Live broadcast to his fans.

His fans and followers, however, were under the impression that his five-year deal with the clothing store was the cause of his breakdown.

Mayau deleted the videos from the Live session causing the fans who had watched them to express their concerns on subsequent posts by the social media celebrity.

Mtumba Man sets the Record straight

Speaking to Pulse Live on Sunday morning, Mayau's message to his fans was that he is well and his current deal with Devine Collections is progressing well.

"We were just having fun, hata sikujua watu wangeichukulia hivo. Kusema ukweli, Devine are like family now. They took me from a place where I was so desperate and now I'm doing well. Hata I'm about to release some of my songs kutoka kesho [Monday].

"Acha mafans wajue Devine wananitreat poa and I owe them for even kama 80% of my success," Mayau told Pulse.

When asked about whether he had signed the contract which would put him in business with Devine for the next five years, Mayau confirmed that he was in receipt of the contract.