Jalango responds to Andrew Kibes' lecture over supporting 'mtumba man'

Mayau who sells ladies wear, is known for dressing as a woman and cracking jokes as a way of attracting more clients.

Videos of him enjoying his craft surfaced online a while back and everyone fell in love with him.

Two days after the interview aired, former Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has released a video criticizing Jalang'o for interviewing a man who chooses to wear women's clothes.

"Jalas wacha ushenzi, whoever is producing the show for you anakutupisha mbaya," said Kibe.

In the five minute video posted on his Instagram page, the homophobic presenter of rogue radio criticised Jalas for promoting Mayau who according to him was only chasing clout.

"Jalas please stop being lambistic... ata kama ni kutafuta watu wanatrend, please stop!"

On the flipside, Jalas responded in the comment section by defending Mayau saying the mtumba man was just trying to earn a living in a creative way.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Guy just found a way to hustle and put food on his table, did you watch the whole story ama uliona amevaa kaa dame uka press next? Cross dressing for entertainment or marketing is not a new thing!"

The popular comedian went further by explaining how cross dressing is a common thing even in Western countries such as the United States of America.

"Hata uku US pahali uko billionaire entertainers cross dressed! Tyler perry, cedric the entertainer, Martin Lawrence and many more bro are they Lambistic or its the hustle!"

Mtumba Man is on an upward trajectory, thanks to his crossdressing strategy that has grown him into a brand.

The hawker from Kisumu just signed a five-year-long deal with Devine Collection as their official brand ambassador.

He also has a new reason to smile as Jane Wamuyu of Best Mitumba Bales also gifted him a bale valued at KSh 50,000.