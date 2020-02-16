Naskia Bwana amerudi nae Eric amerudia bibi – fan tease Jacque Maribe

A fan came out to tease former Citizen Tv presenter Jacque Maribe on the status of her relationship.

The fan told Ms Maribe that rumors had it that her baby daddy Eric Omondi had gone back to his girlfriend Chantal Grazioli and that Jowie had been released from prison too.

“ndegwabeyonce Nasikia bwana amerudi eric nae amerudia bibi😂” read the comment.

Ms Maribe chose to be witty and instead told the fan ‘Yesu ni Bwana’ loosely translated to Jesus is my husband.

This comes a few days after Eric Omondi was seen getting cozy with his alleged Ex-girlfriend Chantal in the name of promoting Chantal’s new business.

On the other hand, the court had ordered Jowie’s release from prison on a Sh 2 million cash bail after he was linked to the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani.

Netizens have always been on Jacque's case accusing her of confusing them with different men, them being Eric Omondi, Dennis Itumbi and Jowie Irungu.

Last year, Ms Jacque came out to disclose that she was single after a fan asked her who the main was.

The comment came after she took to Instagram to congratulate Eric Omondi for being crowned King of Comedy in Africa. “Mara sijui Jowie, mara Itumbi, sahii ni joker anaitwa Eric. I mean where does she lie? Tangaza standing madam!” said the fan.

Ms Maribe who saw the comment responded saying that she was single and that they were all her friends. “@dannydunhillson nilitangaza hukuona. Niko single AF. Those are my friends.” said Jacque.

File image of Jowie proposing to Jacque Maribe

Here are some of the comments;

aggie_alvin 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣you people are funny.. so she is not supposed to post this.. because of you reminding her that jowie is out🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

dave_is_kip Jacque fell in love with Christ...

edduh8 Leo valentine ni nani juu jowie ametoka? Ama ni the poet guy ?😂😂😂

brenda_kirema 🤣🤣 Yesu ni Bwana kweli

phylis_labans @ndegwabeyonce uyu Jacky Mungu atampiga kiboko kubwa san

mwaniki2018 Jowi ameachiliwa mpeleke valentine aki